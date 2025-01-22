Nimbus TherapeuticsNimbus Therapeutics is a structure-based drug discovery company developing breakthrough small molecule medicines through AI-enhanced computational chemistry. Nimbus pursues well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets with high potential to transform patients’ lives. The company advances promising research based on a unique strategy that combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches.Nimbus’ pipeline includes NDI-219216, a Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) inhibitor in Phase 1/2 clinical development for microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) tumors, a salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2) inhibitor program advancing toward first-in-human studies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and multiple preclinical programs across oncology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass.
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