OrganaBio

OrganaBio, LLC is a vertically integrated cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CTDMO) headquartered in Miami, Florida, with cGMP manufacturing and cell processing facilities in Miami and San Diego and regional cell processing labs in San Francisco and Irvine. Through its wholly owned, FDA-registered subsidiaries – HemaCenter, LLC (adult leukapheresis) and GaiaGift, LLC (birth tissue and cord blood) – OrganaBio operates proprietary supply chains for ethically sourced human tissues and blood-derived cellular products. The combined platform delivers GMP isolated cells, clinical-sample processing including PBMC isolation, cell isolation and cryopreservation services, cGMP manufacturing for autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, process development, analytical testing, quality assurance, and regulatory support under a single quality framework, enabling cell therapy developers to accelerate the path from development to patient. For more information, visit www.organabio.com.

Content by OrganaBio

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company