Plasmidsaurus Plasmidsaurus is on a mission to accelerate science with the best sequencing. The company's sequencing services, spanning whole plasmids, RNA-seq, amplicons, whole genomes, and microbiomes, are used daily by thousands of innovators, including Nobel Prize winners, dynamic biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and DIY biohackers. Plasmidsaurus's global network of labs operates day and night to enable world-changing discoveries.