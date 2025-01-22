Plasmidsaurus

Plasmidsaurus is on a mission to accelerate science with the best sequencing. The company's sequencing services, spanning whole plasmids, RNA-seq, amplicons, whole genomes, and microbiomes, are used daily by thousands of innovators, including Nobel Prize winners, dynamic biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and DIY biohackers. Plasmidsaurus's global network of labs operates day and night to enable world-changing discoveries.

Content by Plasmidsaurus

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Plasmidsaurus Accelerates RNA-Seq: New EU Hub and Genovis Partnership Adds Stability to Speed, Without the Ice

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

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Product News

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company