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Quotient Therapeutics

Quotient Therapeutics develops breakthrough medicines informed by natural somatic genetic diversity present in patients. Through our integrated somatic genomics and computational technologies, we gain unbiased, unprecedented resolution into disease-causal drug targets that we leverage to design and develop first-in-class therapies. With this, we are forging a new status quo for biopharma research and development through a broad pipeline of internal and partnered programs. We were founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022. 

Content by Quotient Therapeutics

A graphic of a DNA sequence, showing the different nucleotides represented by A, G, C, and T

Somatic Genomics Reveals Hidden Drivers of Disease

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

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Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company