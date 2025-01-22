Qureight Qureight is an end-to-end imaging CRO on a mission to accelerate clinical trials. The Company provides enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for the biopharmaceutical industry. Its AI-powered data and imaging curation platform permits the analysis of clinical imaging and other healthcare data from patients with lung and heart disease, helping bring treatments to market, faster. Qureight provides automated image management and AI analysis in therapeutic areas such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Its world-leading team of scientists, engineers and clinicians is based in Cambridge, UK.