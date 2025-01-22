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Qureight

Qureight is an end-to-end imaging CRO on a mission to accelerate clinical trials. The Company provides enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for the biopharmaceutical industry. Its AI-powered data and imaging curation platform permits the analysis of clinical imaging and other healthcare data from patients with lung and heart disease, helping bring treatments to market, faster. Qureight provides automated image management and AI analysis in therapeutic areas such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Its world-leading team of scientists, engineers and clinicians is based in Cambridge, UK.

Content by Qureight

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Qureight establishes Scientific Advisory Board focused on pulmonary hypertension

A tablet displaying patient data graphs alongside printed medical charts, a stethoscope, and a laptop.

Rethinking Clinical Trials with Synthetic Control Arms

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Research Resources

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Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio
Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Lonza
Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter
Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell

Products

Product News

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DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs