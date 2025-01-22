Restek

Founded in 1985, Restek designs, develops, and manufactures consumables for chromatography. The quality and innovative nature of these products make Restek a leader in its field, supplying chemists worldwide, regardless of the applications they work on: air, water, soil, food, pharmaceutical, chemical, petroleum, and other product quality testing.

Content by Restek

Restek Logo

Restek Introduces Reference Standards Finder for Faster Standards Selection

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Danaher Logo
Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Biotium

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company