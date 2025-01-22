Virica Biotech

Virica develops cell enhancers that improve the yield and quality of viral vectors used for cell & gene therapies and vaccines, allowing developers to deploy their products at scale economically. Virica’s Viral Sensitizer (VSE™) enhancers reduce production inefficiencies caused by cellular defenses in manufacturing cells. Purpose-formulated VSE combinations substantially increase manufacturing yields and reduce the cost of goods for a range of products. Beyond supplying VSEs as off-the-shelf reagents, Virica operates as a fast-turnaround service partner. Our proprietary High-Throughput Virology (HTV™) platform, Design-of-Experiments (DoE) process optimization, and analytical testing workflows enable developers to rapidly pinpoint the optimal transfection or transduction conditions, allowing programs to scale sooner and at a lower cost.

Content by Virica Biotech

Virica Biotech

Virica Biotech and FUJIFILM Biosciences Collaborate Under the Canada–Japan Co-Innovation Program to Advance AAV Production Enhancers

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

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Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Biotium

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company