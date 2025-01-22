Virica Biotech Virica develops cell enhancers that improve the yield and quality of viral vectors used for cell & gene therapies and vaccines, allowing developers to deploy their products at scale economically. Virica’s Viral Sensitizer (VSE™) enhancers reduce production inefficiencies caused by cellular defenses in manufacturing cells. Purpose-formulated VSE combinations substantially increase manufacturing yields and reduce the cost of goods for a range of products. Beyond supplying VSEs as off-the-shelf reagents, Virica operates as a fast-turnaround service partner. Our proprietary High-Throughput Virology (HTV™) platform, Design-of-Experiments (DoE) process optimization, and analytical testing workflows enable developers to rapidly pinpoint the optimal transfection or transduction conditions, allowing programs to scale sooner and at a lower cost.