An illustration of cells in culture.
Whitepaper

Overcoming Challenges in Mammalian Shake Flask Cultures

Contamination and unstable conditions in shake flask systems compromise the health and productivity of mammalian cell cultures.

Shake flask systems offer a flexible, scalable platform for mammalian cell research. However, scientists often face challenges that negatively affect culture performance, such as microbial contamination, uneven growth, and cell aggregation. Effectively addressing these factors is essential to achieving consistent and reliable experimental results.

Download this white paper to learn about 

  • Practical approaches to prevent microbial and eukaryotic contamination
  • Optimizing shaking speed, fill volume, and environmental conditions
  • Tools for monitoring culture health and ensuring reproducibility

