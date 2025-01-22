The Scientist Remains Steadfast in Our Support of the Scientific Community



In the past month and a half, scientists have expressed increasing concerns about the Trump administration’s science policies, from proposed budget cuts to DEI program terminations, which are poised to undermine basic research. Policing the scientific method and curbing open-minded exploration attack the very foundations of science and threaten to cripple progress.

In these uncertain times, we want to assert our stance and assure our readers that The Scientist remains proudly independent and steadfast in our dedication to scientists. Our commitment to supporting science and the scientific community has always been, and will always be, our core guiding principle.

The Scientist remains committed to:

● Upholding Editorial Rigor: We, at The Scientist, reaffirm our dedication to maintaining high editorial standards of credible, accurate, and unbiased journalism. At The Scientist, scientific integrity is paramount; we will continue to disseminate information pertaining to life-science research in a fair and accessible manner.

● Championing Scientific Excellence: Science thrives on global collaboration and free exchange of information; any threats to these principles weaken the scientific enterprise. The Scientist does not condone silencing or censoring science. We remain committed to showcasing exceptional research and researchers solely on the basis of scientific merit.

● Amplifying Scientists’ Voices: Eugene Garfield, founder of The Scientist, envisioned that “Scientists needed a forum for making their opinions known, for exchanging views with their colleagues about the weighty issues affecting their professional lives.” Even today, The Scientist remains a collaborative endeavor, where scientists’ expert opinions are invited, valued, and amplified.

“The Scientist is, like the rest of science, a daring adventure and a commitment to discovery. Responsible science journalism, in this new phase of its evolution, is the natural companion to science itself,” wrote Garfield in his first editorial. Decades later, The Scientist remains true to the mission of objective science journalism that has earned us the trust of the scientific community. The Scientist has always been, and will continue to be, the voice of and for scientists.