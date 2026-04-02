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Plasmidsaurus Accelerates RNA-Seq: New EU Hub and Genovis Partnership Adds Stability to Speed, Without the Ice

European RNA researchers can utilize the ever-expanding network of Plasmidsaurus dropboxes and an optimized regional pipeline to provide a 3-day turnaround time, moving from sample to insight faster than ever.

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Plasmidsaurus, the leading Sequencing as a Service company, has announced two transformative evolutions of its RNA-Seq ecosystem: the launch of a high-capacity RNA sequencing hub in Cologne, Germany, and a global partnership with Genovis to release SEQguard™ Dino Preserve, an RNA preservation solution that enables ambient shipping of purified RNA samples for sequencing.

The Plasmidsaurus mission is to accelerate science with the best sequencing. With these updates, they are continuing to dismantle the barriers in transcriptomics to bring affordable, accessible sequencing to their community of innovators worldwide. While these milestones represent independent achievements, they converge on a single goal: a modernized, "frictionless" workflow that ensures science gets the best sequencing it deserves.

Expanding the European Footprint: From the UK to Cologne

The addition of RNA-seq services into the Plasmidsaurus Cologne facility marks a significant advancement of the Plasmidsaurus European infrastructure. Building on the success of the company's established presence in the United Kingdom, this new capability brings lightning-fast RNA-Seq directly into the heart of the European Union.

This expansion is about more than just proximity; it is a commitment to a sustainable, localized service model that delivers fast, reliable answers to the questions driving research. By processing RNA samples directly within the EU, Plasmidsaurus drastically reduces transit distances and cuts carbon emissions, allowing researchers to bypass the logistical hurdles of international borders. Now, European RNA researchers can utilize the ever-expanding network of Plasmidsaurus dropboxes and an optimized regional pipeline to provide a 3-day turnaround time, moving from sample to insight faster than ever.

The Shipping Revolution: Breaking the Ice with Genovis

In a separate milestone, Plasmidsaurus announced the launch of SEQguard™ Dino Preserve, an RNA preservation solution developed through a strategic partnership with Genovis AB. SEQguard™ Dino Preserve has been tested and optimized for seamless integration into Plasmidsaurus RNA-Seq workflows, enabling researchers to ship purified RNA samples at ambient temperatures without compromising the high sequencing quality they have come to expect from Plasmidsaurus.

For decades, high costs, bulky packaging, and environmental impact of dry ice shipments required to safely ship precious purified RNA-seq samples, have been a mandatory burden for researchers. SEQguard™ Dino Preserve eliminates this requirement entirely in a single, simple step. The solution remains active across a wide temperature range and tolerates freeze-thaw cycles, enabling reliable ambient shipping year-round, and ensuring stability from the bench to the Plasmidsaurus dropbox without the hassle of dry ice.

SEQguard™ Dino Preserve key specifications:

  • Synthetic: Reduces batch variability and eliminates cell-based contaminants.
  • Thermostable Protection: Reliable RNA integrity despite ambient temperature swings.
  • Sustainability: Energy-efficient synthesis and storage, with ambient shipping and room temperature stability, which mean no dry ice shipments.
  • Efficiency: One 150 μl vial stabilizes 24 purified RNA samples.
  • Storage: Shipped and stored at room temperature (15–30°C).

Accelerating Discovery

“By partnering with Genovis to bring SEQguard™ Dino Preserve into the Plasmidsaurus ecosystem, we’re making high-quality RNA-seq as simple and reliable as dropping off a tube at a local dropbox. Together, we eliminate the logistical headache so customers can focus on their science, not shipping, unlocking unprecedented simplicity for ultrafast, high-quality gene expression data,” said Mark Budde, CEO and co-founder of Plasmidsaurus.

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