Researchers commonly employ lentiviruses to modify cells genetically. However, they must overcome several challenges when using these viruses in the laboratory or clinic. In this episode, Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team spoke with Filippo Rossignoli, instructor in neurosurgery at the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, about using lentiviruses to engineer cell therapies and the troubleshooting process he undertook to optimize viral production and infection.

More on this topic: Viral Vector Platforms for Gene Therapy

LabTalk is a special edition podcast produced by The Scientist's Creative Services Team, where we explore topics at the leading edge of innovative research. This month’s episode is sponsored by Mirus Bio.

Speaker:

Filippo Rossignoli, PhD

Instructor in Neurosurgery

Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Harvard Medical School









For over 25 years, Mirus Bio has pioneered the development of transfection reagents and proprietary technologies for nucleic acid delivery applications and is establishing the future of science and medicine by developing products that enable product developers within the cell and gene therapy space. As we approach a new era of addressing and conquering life-altering diseases, they will continue to expand their expertise and leadership in transfection to be integral in the future of advanced therapies.