Policy Place

Theresa Tamkins | Mar 28, 2004 | 2 min read

New Jersey put it in the budget. California may put it on a ballot. The two states announced in recent weeks that they are looking to give stem cell research a cash infusion.A group in California is trying to get a bond initiative on the ballot in November that would provide $3 billion (US)-roughly $300 million per year for 10 years-to support stem cell research. And if the New Jersey budget proposal passes, it would provide $6.5 million in the first year, and an additional $50 million in public