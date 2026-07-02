Postdoc Portrait: Alok Kumar Investigates Metabolic Flux and Immunity

Alok Kumar is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pittsburgh. He investigates how local microenvironments shape T cell behavior, particularly focusing on their differences following a meal or in a fasted state. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he shares how he came to the field of immunology and what he hopes his research will achieve.

Uncovering Diet-Immune Dynamics

Q | What drew you to immunology?

I have been fascinated with immunology since my early days. Our grandmothers used to say a very popular adage, “Starve a fever, feed a cold,” which made me wonder about the scientific basis of this statement. Now, I think there’s some value in this. I thought we, the researchers, should reassess how diet influences the immune response.

While systemic nutrient availability is in constant flux, the short-term effects of this flux on T cell fate have been largely ignored. We were interested to know how the immune system has evolved to optimize nutrient usage during alternating periods of "feast versus famine.”

Furthermore, the potential to translate these biological insights into tangible medical improvements, such as enhancing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapeutic efficacy or understanding vaccine efficacy, was a motivating factor for exploring this previously unstudied area of systemic immunometabolism.

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

My research aims to address the significant gap in our understanding of how systemic metabolic flux, specifically the short-term changes that occur after a meal (postprandial state), influences T cell immunity. While scientific literature has established that cell-intrinsic metabolic pathways and local environments regulate immune function, the impact of acute dietary inputs remains poorly studied. Our study examines how T cells perceive these immediate systemic changes and how such perception influences their metabolic and functional set points. We sought to determine if the timing of a meal relative to T cell activation or cell harvest can fundamentally reprogram immune responses and improve the efficacy of clinical interventions like vaccinations and cellular therapies. We found that immune T cells are acutely sensitive to systemic changes in metabolism, such that T cells harvested after a meal are metabolically and functionally superior to those isolated in the fasted state.

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Q | What’s one thing you learned from your research that you didn’t expect?

The fasted and fed T cells upon stimulation and activation maintained their metabolic capacity even after an extended period of expansion, whether in vitro or in vivo. The dramatic functional enhancements observed in postprandial T cells are not driven by major epigenetic alterations. This was a surprise; instead, we found that the postprandial effect is primarily mediated through post-transcriptional events, specifically the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR)-mediated nutrient sensing and translational control.

Optimizing Cellular Immunotherapies

Q | If your research succeeds, what are the long-term implications?

These findings could lead to a framework for reassessing how human immunity is measured and modulated. Practically, it could change clinical protocols by requiring standardization of nutritional status during vaccinations, tissue isolation, and blood draws to optimize results. Most notably, it could revolutionize cellular therapies as we have demonstrated that manufacturing CAR T cells from donors in a postprandial state results in cells with superior functional attributes and therapeutic advantages compared to those harvested in the fasted state.

Q | What question are you most excited to answer next?

The next step would be to decipher whether there is crosstalk between circadian rhythm and postprandial metabolism, and how we can harness the 'postprandial-circadian axis' to benefit human health. It would also be interesting to explore how much of the observed donor variability in human studies is a direct result of the specific postprandial metabolites present at the time of tissue harvest.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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