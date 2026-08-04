Postdoc Portrait: Ananya Naha Probes Ocular Cells in Glaucoma Research

Ananya Naha is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of South Florida. There, she studies ocular mechanobiology and tissue remodeling to uncover novel therapeutic strategies for glaucoma. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she emphasizes the importance of her research.

Translating Biomechanics to Ocular Tissue Remodeling

Q | What drew you to studying glaucoma?

Previously I worked in the orthopedics field, and this postdoctoral position led me to study the eye. Glaucoma research offers an opportunity to translate insights from biomechanics into a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and potentially into new therapeutic strategies that preserve vision.

Q | What’s one thing you learned from your research that you didn’t expect?

I am still learning and hoping that a dynamic conversation between mechanical forces and biology in the eye tissues would reinforce the idea that disease progression is often not driven solely by mechanical stress itself, but by how cells interpret and respond to that stress. Understanding this interplay has been one of the most interesting and unexpected lessons from my research experience.

Transforming Glaucoma Therapeutics and Vision Protection

Q | If your research succeeds, what could it change for science or society?

From a societal perspective, the impact could be substantial because glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Current treatments primarily focus on reducing eye pressure, but many patients continue to lose vision despite treatment. If our research reveals new ways to protect ocular tissues or modify harmful cellular responses to mechanical stress, it could lead to more effective therapies that preserve vision and improve quality of life for millions of people.

Q | What question are you most excited to answer next?

I would like to investigate whether we can develop potential treatments to target specific pathways to reduce the intraocular pressure in glaucoma.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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