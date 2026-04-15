Bharath Villuri is a postdoctoral researcher at Virginia Commonwealth University. His work focuses on developing synthetic tools to study glycosaminoglycan-protein interactions. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he discusses the translational potential of his work and the research question he is most excited to answer next.

From Synthetic Chemistry to Glycoscience

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

I am working to solve a fundamental limitation in glycoscience: the lack of accessible, well-defined sulfated molecular tools to study and modulate glycosaminoglycan (GAG)–protein interactions. GAGs regulate critical biological processes including cancer progression, inflammation, coagulation, and pathogen–host interactions, yet their structural complexity and synthetic challenges have slowed both basic research and therapeutic development.

My research focuses on designing non-saccharide glycosaminoglycan mimetics (NSGMs) and developing scalable “masked sulfation” strategies that enable precise control over sulfation patterns. By transforming complex glycans into synthetically accessible small molecules, we aim to create modular chemical platforms that can be rapidly diversified and screened. Ultimately, this work seeks to bridge the gap between chemistry and biology, enabling researchers to systematically probe GAG-mediated pathways and accelerate the discovery of next-generation therapeutics.

Q | What drew you to chemical biology?

I have always been fascinated by how small molecular changes can lead to profound biological effects. During my early training in synthetic chemistry, I focused on building complex molecules efficiently. However, my perspective shifted when I began working on carbohydrate chemistry and glycosaminoglycan systems where subtle changes in sulfation patterns can dramatically alter biological outcomes making the sulfate group an information code.

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What drew me in was the realization that, despite their importance, glycans remain one of the least understood areas in molecular biology due to the lack of accessible tools. I saw an opportunity where chemistry could make a real difference, not just by synthesizing molecules, but by enabling entirely new ways to study biology. This challenge, sitting at the interface of synthetic chemistry, biology, and medicine, continues to motivate my work. It combines intellectual complexity with clear translational potential, especially in areas like cancer and thrombosis.

Q | What’s one thing you learned from working with glycans that you didn’t expect?

One of the most surprising lessons has been how often simplicity can outperform complexity. Initially, I assumed that mimicking large, highly complex glycan structures would require equally complex synthetic molecules. However, through our work on NSGMs, we found that relatively small, well-designed scaffolds, when properly sulfated, can replicate or even improve upon the biological functions of larger glycans.

This insight shifted our strategy toward designing minimal, modular scaffolds that capture essential binding features rather than replicating entire structures. It also highlighted the importance of electrostatics and spatial arrangement over sheer molecular size. Beyond the science, I also learned how critical cross-disciplinary collaboration is where progress often depends as much on biological validation and computational insight as on chemical design.

Q | If your research succeeds, what could it change for science?

This research could fundamentally transform how scientists study and target glycan-mediated biology. By providing accessible, standardized sulfated molecular tools, we could enable a new wave of discoveries in cancer, inflammation, thrombosis, and infectious diseases. From a therapeutic perspective, this work could lead to a new class of drugs that modulate protein interactions previously considered “undruggable.” More broadly, it could democratize glycoscience by making these tools available to non-specialists, accelerating innovation across academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Ultimately, the goal is to turn a historically challenging area into a practical and impactful platform for drug discovery.

Q | What question are you most excited to answer next?

I am most excited to understand how precise sulfation degrees and patterns translate into selective biological outcomes. Specifically, can we design minimal synthetic scaffolds that selectively target one protein pathway over another within highly interconnected biological networks? Answering this question would move us closer to truly programmable molecular design, where we can rationally tune biological responses using chemistry. It also opens the door to personalized medicine or precision therapeutics based on targeting specific signaling pathways.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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