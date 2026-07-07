Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Chempampadam Balasubramannian Jayasankar Maps Climate Extremes and Flood Risks

This postdoctoral researcher develops high-resolution climate simulations to project extreme rainfall and flood risks, enhancing regional resilience planning.

Written byThe Scientist
| 3 min read
Save for Later
Headshot of postdoctoral researcher Chempampadam Balasubramannian (CB) Jayasankar.

CB Jayasankar evaluates high-resolution climate datasets to map atmospheric changes.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Bilanol
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Chempampadam Balasubramannian (C.B.) Jayasankar is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of South Florida who develops high-resolution climate simulations to accurately project regional extreme rainfall and flood risks. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he discusses how his work addresses critical modeling gaps, giving communities the precise hydroclimatic projections needed to safeguard infrastructure against accelerating climate-related hazards.

Mapping Hydroclimatic Extremes and Flood Vulnerability

Q | What drew you to climate science?

I have always been fascinated by how weather and climate affect people's lives, particularly through extreme events such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, and tropical storms. Growing up in India, I witnessed the impacts of weather variability on communities, agriculture, water resources, and public health, which sparked my interest in atmospheric and climate sciences. The increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves further motivated me to understand the processes driving climate extremes and their future risks.

During my academic and research career, I became increasingly interested in understanding and predicting hydroclimatic extremes using numerical models, observations, and data analysis. This interest led me to climate modeling and high-resolution simulations, enabling investigations of future climate risks at regional scales. I have worked on research questions related to extreme precipitation and temperature events, and the findings have been published in several peer-reviewed journals.

What motivates me most is the opportunity to bridge scientific research and real-world decision-making. Through my current work, I contribute to improving flood risk assessments and climate resilience planning across Florida, helping communities and decision-makers prepare for the challenges of a changing climate.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

Florida is highly vulnerable to flooding from extreme rainfall, tropical storms, and rising sea levels, yet significant uncertainties remain in how these hazards will change under future climate conditions. The scientific problem I am addressing is how to improve projections of rainfall extremes and flood risk at the spatial and temporal scales needed for effective planning and decision-making. Current climate models often lack the resolution required to accurately represent local-scale processes that drive flooding and water resource impacts across Florida.

My postdoctoral research focuses on developing and analyzing state-of-the-art, high-resolution climate simulations to better understand the changes in extreme rainfall, temperature, winds, tropical storm activity, and coastal flooding under future climate scenarios. By evaluating these simulations against historical observations and quantifying the influence of natural climate variability, I aim to produce more reliable projections of the intensity, duration, and frequency of extreme events. These improved datasets and results will support flood vulnerability assessments, water resource management, and resilience planning across Florida, helping communities and policymakers prepare for future climate-related risks.

Disentangling Climate Change from Natural Variability

Q | What’s one thing you learned from your research that you didn’t expect?

One thing that surprised me during this research was the extent to which natural climate variability can influence extreme rainfall and flood risk, even in a warming climate. While climate change is expected to increase the likelihood and intensity of many extreme events, I learned that the year-to-year variations in the climate system can sometimes amplify or mask these changes at regional scales. This result highlighted the importance of using large ensembles and high-resolution climate simulations to distinguish the climate change signal from natural variability. It also clarified the need to communicate uncertainty carefully when providing climate information to stakeholders and decision-makers. I initially expected future changes in rainfall extremes to be relatively straightforward to identify, but the interactions among atmospheric processes, ocean conditions, and local-scale factors make the problem much more complex. Understanding this complexity has helped me realize how challenging climate prediction is and how important accurate scientific analysis is for improving flood risk assessments and planning for future climate impacts.

Q | If your research succeeds, what are the long-term implications?

This research could significantly improve how we understand and project extreme rainfall and flood risk at regional scales, particularly for Florida. By developing high-resolution climate simulations and better quantifying changes in the depth, duration, and frequency of extreme events, it would provide more reliable information for both historical analysis and future climate scenarios. This can strengthen flood vulnerability assessments, water resource planning, and coastal resilience strategies.

Q | What question are you most excited to answer next?

I am most excited to better understand how extreme rainfall and flood risks will change at local scales under future climate scenarios, and how much of these changes can be attributed to climate change versus natural climate variability. Improving our ability to separate these signals using high-resolution simulations is key to producing more reliable projections that can support flood risk assessment and climate resilience planning.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.

Add The Scientist as a preferred source on Google

Add The Scientist as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH
Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi
Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

A top-down view of an open cardboard box

Introducing the Responsible Pipette Tip Box: Sartorius Light Pack

sartorius logo
tecan logo

Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

Leica Biosystems Logo

Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

Cenevo Logo

HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab