Deepak Bhandari is a postdoctoral researcher in Federica Brandizzi’s lab at Michigan State University. His research investigates how intracellular trafficking and cell-wall remodeling coordinate immune signaling and how plants prioritize defense over growth, revealing the cellular logistics that underpin broad-spectrum pathogen resistance. In this Postdoc Portrait, he discusses his foray into plant immunity and shares which laboratory instrument he would be if he were one.

Decoding the Logistics of Plant Defense

Q | What drew you to research and plant immunity?

Science, to me, has always represented a disciplined and labored way of understanding the world. It was not something that instantly captivated me or defined my early interests. Instead, my appreciation for research developed gradually through experience and mentorship. Unlike many who found science fascinating from the beginning, my appreciation for science was an acquired taste, shaped by the generosity and insight of mentors who guided my curiosity into meaningful inquiry. A special mention goes to Jane Parker at the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research, who cultivated in me the seeds of scientific thinking and taught me the value of patient observation and persistence. I have always been inquisitive about how systems work, but it was through such mentorship that I discovered the creative rigor of science, particularly in understanding how plants balance growth and defense in complex environments. I remain deeply grateful to Parker, Brandizzi, and my colleagues, who continue to remind me that science is far more communal than siloed.

Continue reading below... Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates: Latest science news stories Topic-tailored resources and events Customized newsletter content Subscribe

Q | What scientific problem does your work hope to address?

Anything related to plant immunity captivates me. I never tire of reminding people that, unlike humans, plants lack an adaptive immune system. They cannot move or learn from past infections, so their defenses must be built into every cell and ready for anything. One of my favorite projects explores how the plant cell wall, though seemingly rigid, actively guides immunity. I study a cell wall polymer that behaves like a molecular “double agent.” In small fragments, it can alert the plant and boost defenses, yet in its intact form it can be co-opted by pathogens to aid colonization. This surprising duality shows that the wall is not just construction material; it is a communication hub that helps plants sense danger and set priorities. By decoding how wall signals shape the choice between growth and defense, we aim to design simple, natural strategies that make crops more resilient without heavy chemical inputs.

A Global Perspective on Scientific Discovery

Q | What has been a rewarding aspect about your research journey so far?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been the opportunity to move across the world and experience how science is practiced in different places. Working in India, Germany, and the United States has allowed me to see that research is shaped not only by ideas and techniques but also by culture and collaboration. Each lab I joined had its own rhythm, communication style, and way of defining excellence. Adapting to these environments taught me that good science thrives on the diversity of thought, background, and approach. Beyond the experiments, I have learned to appreciate how curiosity connects people across borders and how shared goals can bridge language and cultural differences. This ability to learn from varied scientific communities has been the most rewarding and transformative part of my career so far.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be the coffee machine. Like science, coffee is an acquired taste. At first, it’s bitter but deeply rewarding once you learn to appreciate its complexity. The coffee machine represents patience, routine, and quiet transformation, qualities that also define scientific work. It does its job without spectacle, turning raw material into something that fuels thought and connection. I like that parallel between brewing and discovery, where care, timing, and persistence matter as much as creativity. To me, science is similar: it begins with curiosity, becomes meaningful through practice, and gains richness through shared effort. The coffee machine, much like research itself, is both process and ritual, a reminder that good things take time and that progress often starts with a slow, deliberate brew.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.