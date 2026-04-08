Deepali Luthra is a postdoctoral research scientist at the Emory University School of Medicine. Her work focuses on understanding immunomodulation in diseases such as cystic fibrosis and diabetic foot ulcers. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she shares her goal of translating laboratory findings into meaningful clinical impact.

From Diagnostics to Translational Impact

Q | What drew you to studying disease biology?

My early career paved a major role in laying a foundation for my interest in scientific research. During my master’s research, I was able to work towards developing a diagnostic bacteriological food testing kit, which later ended up getting an Indian Patent. This kit is now commercialized in rural areas of the Indian state of Punjab where it is used for testing the safety of consumables and food items. This sparked my interest in scientific research and my passion for translating this into meaningful clinical impact still helps me to continue to contribute further.

Uncovering Bacterial Tolerance in the Lung

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project.

At Emory University, I worked on understanding host driven mechanisms of bacterial tolerance in cystic fibrosis (CF). We are trying to investigate how CF neutrophils and macrophages post-transmigration through the biomimetic lung model are metabolically poised to impair phagocytosis. They actively repressing bacterial killing in CF airways, likely via induction of signaling pathways downstream. These active tolerances of bacteria open avenues for novel host directed anti-infective therapies in CF.

Continue reading below... Like this story? Sign up for FREE Immunology updates: Latest science news stories Topic-tailored resources and events Customized newsletter content Subscribe

Q | What is a rewarding aspect of your research?

I’ve always been drawn to projects that let me explore disease biology and understand how microbes influence disease processes. The most exciting part of my journey so far has been working on translational studies—where science directly connects to patient outcomes. Being able to contribute to immunotherapy and drug testing efforts using patient biofluids has been especially fulfilling, as it brings my research one step closer to making a real impact on patient lives.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I’d be a flow cytometer—because I value precision, depth, and the ability to see beyond what’s visible on the surface. Like a flow cytometer analyzes thousands of cells individually to find meaningful patterns, I enjoy digging into complex data and identifying signals that drive insight.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Deepali has since transitioned to Stanford University School of Medicine as a research scientist.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.