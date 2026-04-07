Joeselle Serrana is a postdoctoral researcher in Malte Posselt’s group at Stockholm University. He investigates the natural self-purification capacity of aquatic systems to advance sustainable water treatment. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he shares how his work bridges molecular ecology and contaminant chemistry to improve ecosystem restoration and global resource management.

Living Among Mangroves to Studying Environmental Science

Q | What drew you to molecular ecology?

I grew up in the Philippines at a "latian," a coastal community surrounded by mangroves and small-scale fisheries, where understanding and living in an aquatic system is central to everyday life. It's in these environments that sparked my curiosity about how natural systems function and how human activities shape them. This early exposure motivated me to pursue environmental science, eventually leading to my doctoral research on ecological indicators for biodiversity and biomonitoring in freshwater ecosystems undergoing restoration. My experiences across Japan, the USA, and Switzerland deepened my appreciation for the complexity of aquatic systems and the need for interdisciplinary approaches. Today, as a molecular ecologist, I integrate ecological, molecular, and bioinformatics tools to investigate microbiome dynamics and biodegradation processes in aquatic environments. My goal is to refine methods that make environmental monitoring more relevant and impactful, ensuring that science contributes to both ecosystem restoration and sustainable resource management.

Investigating Biodegradation in Aquatic Systems

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project and what you’re currently working on.

My current research project focuses on understanding and harnessing the natural self-purification capacity of aquatic systems to the advancement of a more sustainable and safer water treatment and reuse. As part of the safe water reuse project of SUCCeSS (Stockholm University Center for Circular and Sustainable Systems), I investigate how microbial community structure and function interact with contaminant properties, nutrient levels, and environmental conditions to drive biodegradation processes in aquatic systems. What excites me most is the interdisciplinary nature of this work: I bridge expertise across chemical analysis, biogeochemistry, and molecular biology, connecting researchers from three institutes toward one common goal, such as improving water safety.

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Initially, I expected the project to be dominated by fieldwork and microbial profiling, but it quickly evolved into a deeper exploration of integrating microbial and chemical data analytics. This shift challenged me to refine and adapt standard biodegradation methods to make them more environmentally relevant. While navigating diverse approaches has been demanding, it has also expanded my skills beyond molecular ecology and strengthened my ability to collaborate across disciplines. Ultimately, this project highlights how microbial ecology can contribute to practical solutions for water sustainability and ecosystem health.

Q | Where has your research taken you and how has that shaped you as a scientist?

One of the most exciting parts of my scientific journey has been the opportunity to move across countries and immerse myself in diverse research cultures. Growing up in the Philippines, I was inspired by the rich aquatic ecosystems around me, and this curiosity carried me to Japan for my PhD, where I learned to apply ecological indicators for biodiversity and biomonitoring. My postdoctoral training in Canada exposed me to cutting-edge microbiome multi-omics and bioinformatics approaches, while experiences in other research environments, such as Switzerland, Germany, and the USA, broadened my perspective on collaborative science and ecosystem restoration. Now in Sweden, I am part of an interdisciplinary team at Stockholm University, where I bridge molecular ecology, contaminant chemistry, and biogeochemistry. Each transition has challenged me to adapt, expand my skills, and appreciate the unique ways different scientific communities approach environmental problems. This diversity of experiences has not only enriched my research but also strengthened my commitment to advancing global solutions for aquatic ecosystem health.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a mass spectrometer. Mass specs are powerful tools that reveal the hidden complexity of samples, breaking them down into precise molecular fingerprints. I relate to this because my research often involves uncovering invisible dynamics within aquatic microbiomes, processes that aren’t immediately obvious but are critical for ecosystem health. Like a mass spec, I thrive on detail, accuracy, and the ability to connect small pieces of information into a bigger picture. What excites me most is the versatility; mass spectrometers can analyze contaminants, metabolites, and microbial functions, bridging chemistry, biology, and ecology. In the same way, I enjoy working across disciplines, integrating molecular biology, biogeochemistry, and bioinformatics to answer complex environmental questions. Being a mass spec means being both precise and interdisciplinary, capable of translating hidden signals into insights that matter for science and society.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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