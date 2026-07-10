Postdoc Portrait: Mallesham Bulle Cultivates Climate-Resilient Crops

Mallesham Bulle is a postdoctoral researcher at Louisiana State University. His research focuses on driving essential innovations in crop climate resilience. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he shares how his work provides functional biological solutions directly to agricultural producers facing unprecedented environmental volatility.

Advancing Agricultural Biotechnology and Crop Breeding

Q | What drew you to plant biology?

I had the opportunity to address a real and urgent need at the intersection of agriculture, climate change, and food security. Growing up aware of how closely livelihoods are tied to the land, I was struck by how vulnerable cropping systems are to shifting weather patterns and environmental stress. Rice, a staple for billions and a key crop in the Southern United States, represents both a scientific challenge and a chance to make a tangible impact. I was especially drawn to the potential of genome engineering to translate fundamental biology into practical solutions for farmers. The ability to design and test new genotypes at scale offers a powerful way to build climate resilience in our food system. Working in this field allows me to combine quantitative, lab-based tools with a mission-driven focus on sustainability and rural communities.

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

I am focused on addressing how to sustain and improve rice productivity in the Southern U.S. under increasing climate stress while maintaining environmental and economic sustainability. Rice is a cornerstone of U.S. and global food security, but rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events threaten current production systems. My work, supported by the USDA Sustainable Agricultural Systems program as part of the Climate Resilient Innovations for Sustainable Production of Rice (CRISP-Rice) project, focuses on developing rice genotypes that can better tolerate these changing conditions. Using high-throughput genome engineering technologies, I aim to rapidly generate and test new genetic variants with improved resilience and resource-use efficiency. Ultimately, this research seeks to provide farmers with rice varieties that support long-term profitability and sustainable production in a changing climate.

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Q | What’s one thing you learned from your research that you didn’t expect?

One thing I didn’t expect to learn from this research is how complex and collaborative the path is from a promising genotype in the lab to real impact in farmers’ fields. Coming from a research background, it was easy to think mainly in terms of experimental design, data, and statistically significant results. But working on CRISP-Rice has shown me that even the most exciting genome-edited lines only matter if they fit into producers’ management systems, local economics, and evolving climate risks. I’ve learned to think beyond traits like yield or stress tolerance and consider adoption, risk perception, and policy incentives. This has pushed me to engage more with agronomists, economists, and growers than I initially expected, and to see my work not just as generating knowledge, but as contributing one piece to a much larger, systems-level solution.

Cultivating Sustainable Agricultural Systems

Q | If your research succeeds, what are the long-term implications?

This work could provide rice farmers in the Southern U.S. with varieties that are more resilient to heat, drought, and other climate stresses while maintaining or increasing yield and profitability. This would support more sustainable production systems, reducing pressure on water and other inputs and helping to stabilize a key staple crop under changing conditions. For science, it would demonstrate how high-throughput genome engineering can be used to rapidly translate fundamental genetic insights into field-ready varieties, offering a model for improving other crops facing similar climate challenges. Ultimately, this could strengthen both regional livelihoods and global food security.

Q | What question are you most excited to answer next?

How do specific genome edits in rice translate into real, measurable benefits for farmers under actual Southern U.S. growing conditions? Moving beyond controlled environments to complex field settings will reveal which traits and genetic changes truly matter for resilience, yield stability, and input efficiency. I am particularly interested in understanding how edited lines perform across variable weather patterns and management practices, and whether they can consistently reduce risk for producers. Answering this will help bridge the gap between molecular innovation and practical, adoptable solutions, and will guide future editing strategies toward traits with the greatest on-the-ground impact.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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