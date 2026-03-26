Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Muneer Malla

This postdoctoral researcher investigates how plant species richness and historical land use shape soil microbial communities and ecosystem functioning in grasslands.

Written byThe Scientist
| 2 min read
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A picture of Muneer Malla, a postdoctoral researcher at German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv).

Muneer Malla specializes in soil microbiology and bioinformatics.

Image credit:Muneer Malla, ©iStock.com, ThomasVogel
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Muneer Malla is a postdoctoral researcher at the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) investigating how plant diversity drives soil microbial community structure. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he shares how synthesizing temporal and spatial data reveals the critical link between grassland richness and the hidden organisms that sustain essential ecosystem functions.

Uncovering the Influence of Plant Diversity on Soil Microbiomes

Q | Where did your interest in biology stem from?

Raised in the village of Arigam in India, I grew up in a middle-class family with a strong emphasis on education, particularly in the realm of business. I graduated from the University of Kashmir and my academic journey continued at the Dr. Hari Singh Gour University, formerly University of Sagar, where I was introduced to the complexities of environmental biotechnology. This exposure profoundly influenced my decision to pursue a research career in environmental ecology, biotechnology, microbiology, and bioinformatics.

Q | What has been your favorite research project?

Among my various research accomplishments, my favorite was Ecotron Experiment, where I explored the effect of plant species richness and history treatment on soil microbiomes. This research uncovered the critical role of plant diversity in shaping the soil microbiome and ecosystem functioning, an area that remains largely understudied to this day.

Advancing Ecological Research through Bioinformatics

Q | What lessons have you learned during your postdoctoral studies?

Who I am today has been shaped not only by my successes but also by the challenges I've encountered along the way. One such moment was during the initial days of my postdoc, where my work focused on bioinformatics and computational modeling—areas where I had little experience. Initially, I felt out of my depth, but instead of being discouraged, I viewed it as an opportunity to grow. Through continuous learning and seeking guidance from my mentors and colleagues, I turned this challenge into a strength, ultimately finding my place in the research team.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would love to be a next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, particularly Illumina NovaSeq. The way NGS captures genetic information—turning the invisible into meaningful data—fascinates me. It doesn't just measure, it uncovers hidden patterns, allowing scientists to observe what is otherwise unseen. The precision and versatility of NGS make it an invaluable tool for exploring everything from DNA sequences to the intricate details of microbiomes from diverse environments.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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