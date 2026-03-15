Nivedita Pujari is a postdoctoral researcher at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Duncan Wilson’s group. Her research focuses on understanding how the herpes simplex virus hijacks the cells’ motor proteins to travel toward neuronal cells—a process known as anterograde transport. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she shares how her interdisciplinary background shapes her research.

An Interdisciplinary Path to Virology

Q | How did your path lead from bioinformatics to virology?

As a child, the highlight of my school year was always the science project competition. I loved the thrill of creating something new—something that worked and felt real. That early excitement for discovery naturally drew me toward biology, where every concept seemed to explain something tangible about life. I pursued my bachelor’s in microbiology and was captivated by the complexity of the microscopic world. My curiosity then led me to a master’s in biotechnology, where I explored the molecular side of biology in greater depth. For my PhD, I ventured into bioinformatics to study hyperlipidemia and its associated genes, bridging computational and experimental work on my own. When I transitioned into my postdoctoral research in virology, I embraced the challenge of entering a completely new field. Through these experiences, I discovered how much I value interdisciplinary science—the freedom to connect diverse ideas and approaches to uncover new layers of understanding.

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The Interplay Between Motor Proteins, Epithelial Cells, and Viruses

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

My current research focuses on understanding how specific kinesin motor proteins—typically active in neurons—function when expressed in epithelial cells. Kinesins are essential for intracellular transport, and certain types are thought to be neuron-specific, playing a vital role in moving cargos like viral particles or vesicles along microtubules. In my project, I explore what happens when these neuronal kinesins are introduced into epithelial cells. Do these cells recognize and interact with the motor proteins? Which kinesins do they preferentially bind to, and is there an affinity toward certain types? By studying these interactions, I hope to uncover the molecular cues that guide motor protein selection and transport dynamics across different cell types. Ultimately, this research could provide new insights into how viruses or other cellular cargos exploit these systems to move between epithelial and neuronal environments.

Q | What keeps you curious and motivated in your scientific career?

It has been realizing how adaptable and ever-evolving research can be. My path has taken me through diverse fields—microbiology, biotechnology, bioinformatics, and now virology—and each transition has opened new ways of thinking and problem-solving. One defining moment was during my PhD, when I stepped out of my comfort zone to handle both computational and wet lab work on my own. That experience taught me independence, perseverance, and the importance of connecting ideas across disciplines. Now, as a postdoc studying viral transport mechanisms, I find it thrilling to apply this interdisciplinary mindset to uncover how viruses navigate within our cells. Every experiment feels like a small discovery waiting to happen, and that constant sense of curiosity and possibility keeps me passionate about science.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a microscope. It perfectly captures the essence of what I love about science—seeing the unseen and uncovering hidden details that shape our understanding of life. A microscope transforms the invisible into something tangible and beautiful, revealing entire worlds within a single drop or cell. I relate to that sense of discovery and perspective; like a microscope, I enjoy looking deeper, finding connections others might miss, and bringing clarity to complex biological questions.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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