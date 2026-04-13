Patricia Sosa Acosta is a SciLifeLab Program for Future Leaders in Life Science (PULSE) postdoctoral fellow at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology. She utilizes advanced mass spectrometry and proteomics to understand how infections like Zika and Dengue impact the human nervous system. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she highlights her excitement about translating her research into real-world applications and reflects on the important role her colleagues play as a supportive community.

From Chemistry to Tropical Virus Profiles

Q | How did you come to study tropical viruses?

My first contact with science came through visits to science museums, where interactive games and activities based on scientific principles made learning enjoyable. However, I believe my true calling emerged during a Chemistry Open Day in my home country, Cuba. I still clearly remember that day—simple inorganic chemistry experiments and lab coats were enough to capture my interest. A few years later, I found myself studying at the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Havana. My transition into the life sciences marked a new chapter in my career. While still in Cuba, I started working in the biotechnology industry, where I developed a strong interest in human diseases and discovered my passion for mass spectrometry. I later left my country to pursue my PhD in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since then, my research has focused on neuroinfections and proteomics, aiming to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying tropical diseases, including Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya.

Continue reading below... Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates: Latest science news stories Topic-tailored resources and events Customized newsletter content Subscribe

Q | What research project has been the most rewarding so far?

Currently, I am involved in the development of a serology assay to trace the virological profiles of patients. The main goal is to identify individuals’ infection histories in a single analysis. We use cutting-edge technology called affinity proteomics, which allows us to couple viral proteins to magnetic beads and enrich virus-specific antibodies. Although the field of serology and diagnostics is new to me, it has been an exciting and rewarding experience. Moreover, this research makes me feel particularly useful, as it could be directly applied in healthcare systems and generate a positive impact on society.

Professional Growth and Laboratory Life

Q | What do you value most about your research environment?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been growing professionally alongside my colleagues. It’s incredible to witness each other’s achievements and to build knowledge together. Their successes become your own, and celebrating awards and recognition together feels natural. Science can be complex and challenging, but it becomes much easier with the support of your group, almost like a family. Building strong friendships is essential—they often turn into future collaborators, and for scientists living abroad, like me, they become a true support network and a second family.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a vortex mixer! It’s easy to use, user-friendly, and a piece of equipment you find in every lab. It’s involved in most sample preparation protocols, and its speed can be adjusted from gentle to strong mixing. For these reasons, it reflects who I am: reliable, adaptable, and always a supportive presence.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.