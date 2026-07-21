Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Sarra Limam Studies Non-coding RNA and Stroke Recovery

This postdoctoral researcher investigates how injury-induced non-coding RNAs protect brain cells from damage after ischemic stroke.

Written byThe Scientist
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Headshot of postdoctoral researcher Sarra Limam.

Sarra Limam studies how the brain's silent genome activates cytoprotective non-coding RNAs to limit neuronal cell death after an ischemic stroke.

Image credit:Freddie Coleman, ©iStock.com, peterschreiber.media
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Sarra Limam is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of South Florida. Her research focuses on how injury-induced non-coding RNAs protect the brain after ischemic stroke. In this Postdoc Portrait, she shares the motivation behind her work and how it may inform future therapies.

Uncovering Post-Stroke Gene Regulation and Injury-Induced RNAs

Q | What drew you to studying the brain and non-coding RNA?

I have always been fascinated by how the brain responds to injury. During my training, I became interested in gene regulation and how small molecular changes can influence disease progression. Stroke is especially compelling because the injury evolves rapidly, but the consequences can persist long after the initial event. When I began studying non-coding RNAs, I realized that much of the genome once considered “silent” or “junk” may play important regulatory roles during cellular stress. This drew me to the question of whether injury-induced non-coding RNAs could actively protect neurons after ischemia. The possibility that unexplored RNA molecules may control neuronal survival and recovery continues to motivate my work.

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

I am trying to understand how the brain activates protective molecular mechanisms after ischemic stroke. My research focuses on non-coding RNAs that become highly induced after stroke onset. Although these RNAs do not encode proteins, they may regulate gene expression, stress responses, chromatin organization, and neuronal survival. Preliminary loss-of-function experiments suggest that some of these injury-induced non-coding RNAs are cytoprotective. My goal is to identify how these RNAs protect brain cells, define their protein partners and target pathways, and determine whether they can be developed as therapeutic targets to enhance recovery after stroke.

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Q | What’s one thing you learned from your research that you didn’t expect?

Non-coding RNAs can be highly dynamic and functionally important after brain injury. In the stroke models, some non-coding RNAs are strongly induced at specific reperfusion time points and show distinct localization patterns in brain cells. I was also surprised that loss-of-function experiments suggested a protective role for these RNAs: when specific non-coding RNAs were knocked down, cell injury increased, indicating that the endogenous RNA response may help limit damage. These findings changed how I think about non-coding RNAs. They may not simply be byproducts of injury, but active cytoprotective molecules that help the brain adapt to ischemic stress.

Targeting Non-coding Genomes for Future Stroke Therapeutics

Q | If your research succeeds, what are the long-term implications?

This work could reveal a new class of cytoprotective non-coding RNAs that help the brain respond to ischemic injury. Scientifically, it would expand our understanding of how the non-coding genome regulates neuronal survival, stress responses, and recovery after stroke. Clinically, identifying protective non-coding RNAs, their protein partners, and their downstream pathways could provide new therapeutic targets. Current stroke treatments are limited, especially beyond the acute treatment window. By understanding and enhancing the brain’s own protective RNA mechanisms, this work could contribute to future strategies that reduce neuronal loss and improve functional recovery after stroke.

Q | What question are you most excited to answer next?

I am most excited to determine how specific non-coding RNAs protect neurons after stroke. In particular, I want to identify their human-equivalent RNAs, define their protein partners, and determine whether they regulate chromatin remodeling, stress-response pathways, or synaptic mechanisms that influence neuronal survival and recovery.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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