Shambhu Yadav is a postdoctoral researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on redox metabolism and oxidant-modulated signaling in both cellular and animal models. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he discusses the importance of his work and the excitement he draws from learning new insights.

Exploring the Language of Oxidants in Health and Disease

Q | What drew you to stress biology and redox signaling?

From a young age, I was fascinated by how the body and brain work together to shape our thoughts, emotions, and health. But my real curiosity for science, and eventually stress biology and redox signaling, began when I noticed something simple yet profound: not everyone responds to stress or adversity the same way. Some people thrive under pressure, while others experience serious physical and cognitive consequences.

This observation sparked a deep interest in understanding the biological mechanisms that shape resilience and vulnerability. During my academic journey, I became particularly drawn to the powerful but often overlooked role of cellular redox metabolism and oxidant signaling in regulating brain and cardiovascular function.

As I advanced in research, I realized that oxidative signals are not just by-products of metabolism. They are precise molecular messengers that influence neural circuits, stress pathways, and vascular health. This insight solidified my passion.

Today, I am motivated by a fundamental question: How do redox biochemical events and cellular oxidants shape brain-body communication during health and disease, and how can we harness these signals to improve resilience and prevent disease?

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Q | What excites you most about your current project?

One of my favorite research projects focuses on understanding how cellular oxidants shape neurovascular and cardiovascular signaling during stress and disease. While oxidants are often viewed simply as harmful by-products, this project explores a more nuanced idea: that oxidants act as precise biochemical messengers that modulate neural circuits, vascular tone, and stress-response pathways.

To study this with high spatial and temporal precision, I use chemogenetic tools that allow us to selectively control oxidant production in living systems. This approach helps dissect how subtle redox shifts influence neuronal excitability, endothelial function, and neurocardiovascular communication.

What excites me most about this work is its translational potential, discovering redox-based mechanisms that could inform new strategies for protecting the brain and heart under chronic stress, aging, or neurovascular disease. Each experiment feels like uncovering a hidden language of cellular communication, and that intellectual thrill keeps me deeply motivated.

Illuminating Biological Complexity

Q | What discovery in your research has greatly motivated you?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been uncovering unexpected mechanisms in neurovascular oxidative stress using chemogenetic mouse models. In one project, we expressed yeast D-amino acid oxidase in endothelial cells and neurons, allowing us to generate hydrogen peroxide in a controlled way. Remarkably, when these mice were fed D-alanine, they rapidly developed sensory ataxia and mitochondrial dysfunction in neurons of the dorsal root and nodose ganglia, along with cardiac hypertrophy after chronic oxidative stress.

This combination of neuronal dysfunction and cardiac changes closely mirrors what is seen in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia. The discovery that targeted oxidative stress in the neurovascular system alone can drive both sensory ataxia and cardiac hypertrophy was unexpected and thrilling, as it opens new avenues for understanding disease mechanisms.

Moments like these—when a carefully designed experiment reveals something entirely new—have defined my journey and continue to fuel my passion for discovering the hidden mechanisms that connect the brain, heart, and body.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a live‑cell fluorescence microscope. It sees life in motion, catching the tiny, transient events inside cells that often determine big biological outcomes. Just like how oxidative signals shape neural and cardiovascular function in subtle, dynamic ways, the microscope captures moments that are fleeting yet deeply meaningful. It doesn’t just record biology; it reveals hidden stories unfolding in real time. That aligns perfectly with how I view science and my own work: observing the unseen, illuminating complexity, and finding beauty in the microscopic events that shape behavior, health, and disease.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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