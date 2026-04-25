Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Swagatama Mukherjee

This postdoctoral researcher investigates how brain-derived extracellular vesicles influence toxic protein aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders.

Written byThe Scientist
| 2 min read
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A picture of Swagatama Mukherjee, a postdoctoral researcher at Linköping University.

Swagatama Mukherjee investigates how extracellular vesicles drive toxic protein aggregation in the brain.

Image credit:Swagatama Mukherjee, ©iStock.com, imaginima
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Swagatama Mukherjee is a postdoctoral researcher in neuropathologist Martin Hallbeck’s group at Linköping University. She investigates the mechanisms of toxic protein aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders to create new therapeutic strategies. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she shares how she blends her neuroscience research with science communication to create art.

Investigating Extracellular Vesicles in Brain Health

Q | What drew you to extracellular vesicles?

I grew up watching “Dexter's Laboratory” and had a unique fascination with how much the main character enjoyed working in a lab and hated any disturbance to his routine. What started as an innocent inquisitiveness about a cartoon character in a lab coat soon developed into an urge for wanting to answer unanswered questions and to ultimately be my own version of Dexter and enter the universe of research.

My love for extracellular vesicles (EVs) blossomed during my PhD. EVs were previously viewed as cellular waste and were mostly written off in textbooks as anything but useful. Therefore, finding out these vesicles were dominant across phyla and the animal kingdom made me curious and impressed by the potential of this area of research in better understanding pathologies.

My major focus as an EV researcher is to maximize the understanding of EVs in any field. In the context of neurodegeneration my focus is primarily on their involvement in Alzheimer's disease.

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Exploring Science Communication and Laboratory Balance

Q | What’s been the most fulfilling intersection of your science and creativity?

I love to blend my passions, one of them being research and the other being design and science communication. I consider myself fortunate to have opportunities wherein I could successfully blend these two together, and while I have done several illustrations, designs, and written popular articles, the most exciting moment would be seeing my neuro-art as the cover page of IBRO Neuroscience Report Journal in 2025. My depiction of “Synaptic Symphony” which is key to good brain health was the winning entry of the IBRO Neuro Art Contest.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be an ultracentrifuge—it thrives on balance and who doesn't need that in their life!

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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