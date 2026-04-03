Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Swati Jaiswal

This postdoctoral researcher investigates host-pathogen interactions to identify T cell-recognized antigens for more effective tuberculosis vaccines.

Written byThe Scientist
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A picture of Swati Jaiswal, a postdoctoral researcher at UMass Chan Medical School.

Swati Jaiswal studies immune responses to tuberculosis.

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Swati Jaiswal is a postdoctoral researcher at UMass Chan Medical School. Her research focuses on deciphering the complex dialogue between pathogens and the host immune system, with implications for transforming global health outcomes through precision immunology and molecular research. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she shares how her work identifies key antigens to bolster tuberculosis vaccine development.

Investigating Host-Pathogen Interactions and T Cell Antigens

Q | How did you first get interested in studying tuberculosis?

During my school days, I was deeply inspired by Marie Curie and her journey of overcoming barriers to achieve Nobel Prizes. Reading about the accomplishments of women in science further strengthened my ambition to follow in their footsteps. I hope to contribute to the scientific community and inspire young girls from small towns to pursue their dreams.

During my PhD, I studied host-mycobacteria interactions and identified drug targets to control Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) infection. My experiences motivated me to explore host-pathogen interactions more broadly. I am particularly interested in understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying infectious diseases, with the goal of discovering potential therapeutic targets to benefit humankind.

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

During my postdoctoral research in the Behar lab, I focused on identifying Mtb antigens recognized by T cells in the lungs, the primary site of tuberculosis (TB) infection. T cells play a critical role in controlling mycobacterial infections, and effective subunit vaccines rely on selecting antigens that elicit protective immune responses. Using a reverse immunology approach, I identified high-value T cell receptors (TCRs) from Mtb-infected cynomolgus macaques based on clonal expansion. These TCRs were transduced into Jurkat cells and used to screen Mtb antigens presented by autologous B-lymphoblastoid cells, with validation using cloned TCRs from human CFP10-specific T cells. I developed the cell-based assay system, which efficiently detected peptide antigens.

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This has been my favorite project because it combined cutting-edge techniques with fundamental immunology, allowing me to study immune responses directly at the site of infection. It also highlights how advances in single-cell RNA sequencing, TCR sequencing, and antigen libraries could improve the discovery of T cell-recognized antigens.

Finding Inspiration and Innovation in the Lab

Q | What has been the most rewarding part of your research journey?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been the opportunity to work on diverse disease models alongside some of the world’s leading scientists. During my postdoctoral training, I not only honed skills in experimental design and troubleshooting, but also enjoyed collaborating with brilliant peers, discussing creative ideas, managing a lab, and tackling challenging projects. These experiences strengthened my research expertise, fostered independence, and reinforced my passion for translational science that has the potential to improve human health. I am confident that this training will greatly help me in becoming an independent scientist.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a fluorescent microscope. Like the microscope, I enjoy observing details, detecting subtle changes, and drawing meaningful conclusions. In my research on host-pathogen interactions, I study molecular interactions and quantify protein expression to uncover the events that shape immune responses. I love the balance of precision and creativity it represents, and how small shifts in perspective can reveal entirely new insights. To me, being a scientist is like being a microscope: carefully observing, asking questions, and bringing to light what was once unseen.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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