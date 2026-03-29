Thamires Magalhães is a postdoctoral researcher at Texas A&M University. She studies the neural biomarkers of aging and Alzheimer’s disease to develop early detection methods. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she shares her goal to improve lives for people facing neurodegenerative decline.

Deciphering the Mechanisms of Brain Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease

Q | What drew you to biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases?

My interest in science began during my undergraduate studies in biology, where I became fascinated by the complexity of the brain and its ability to adapt and change. Early on, I was drawn to understanding how biological processes shape behavior and cognition. This curiosity led me to pursue graduate research focused on neurodegenerative diseases, where I saw firsthand how brain imaging and molecular biomarkers can help us understand mechanisms underlying cognitive decline. Over time, my focus evolved toward the intersection of neuroimaging, biomarkers, and hormonal influences on brain function, particularly within the context of aging and Alzheimer’s disease. I am deeply motivated by the translational potential of this work—bridging basic neuroscience with clinical applications to improve early detection and interventions for cognitive disorders. Science, to me, is both a way to explore the unknown and a path toward meaningful impact on people’s lives.

Q | What have you enjoyed the most about your research?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been seeing how my research has evolved from studying basic brain-behavior relationships to contributing to a broader understanding of aging and Alzheimer’s disease. During my PhD, I became fascinated by how early brain changes predict cognitive decline, which led me to integrate neuroimaging with biomarker analyses. Later, as a postdoctoral researcher, I expanded this work to investigate how hormonal transitions and cerebellar-hippocampal interactions shape cognition across the lifespan. Each stage has brought new techniques, collaborations, and perspectives—from advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) methods to translational projects involving brain stimulation. What excites me most is that I can now connect these experiences into a cohesive research vision aimed at identifying mechanisms that support cognitive resilience. Seeing my ideas evolve into funded projects and interdisciplinary collaborations has been incredibly rewarding, reinforcing my passion for combining curiosity-driven science with work that has real potential to improve people’s lives.

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Mapping Cerebellar–Hippocampal Interactions Through Neuroimaging

Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

One of my favorite research projects examines the relationship between the cerebellum and hippocampus—two regions traditionally studied separately but increasingly recognized as part of integrated networks supporting memory and learning. In this project, I combine structural MRI and noninvasive brain stimulation to explore how modulation of cerebellar activity influences hippocampal-dependent cognitive functions. We also investigate how sex hormones and aging shape this interaction, providing insight into mechanisms that may underlie individual differences in cognitive resilience. What excites me most about this work is its translational potential: understanding cerebellar-hippocampal communication could inform new approaches for maintaining cognitive health or slowing decline in aging and Alzheimer’s disease. This project has also sparked broader collaborations, integrating neuroimaging, hormonal measures, and biomarkers—bringing together multiple levels of analysis to better understand the dynamic relationship between the brain and behavior.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be an MRI scanner. I love how it quietly and patiently captures the brain in action—revealing layers of structure, function, and connectivity that are invisible to the naked eye. Like an MRI, I’m driven by curiosity and by the desire to see beyond the surface—to uncover the deeper mechanisms that shape how we think, move, and remember. MRI technology also represents what I value most in science: precision, complexity, and collaboration. It takes many components—magnet coils, pulse sequences, and human ingenuity—working in harmony to generate a meaningful image, much like a research team bringing diverse ideas together to form a clear picture. I relate to that process of integration and discovery. Plus, the MRI’s quiet hum feels like a metaphor for the steady rhythm of curiosity that keeps me inspired every day.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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