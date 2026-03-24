Tirna Purkait is a postdoctoral researcher at Emory University investigating disparities in chronic disease and multimorbidity to identify critical life-course trajectories that influence long-term health. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, she shares how she uses evidence-based insights to improve health outcomes and equity across global populations.

Uncovering Health Disparities and Chronic Disease

Q | What led you to study chronic disease, multimorbidity, and public health?

I have always been curious about why health outcomes vary so widely across people and places. Growing up in India, I witnessed firsthand how access to food and healthcare can profoundly impact a person’s life. That perspective led me to pursue advanced public health research, where I began studying how nutrition programs influence family food environments and health behaviors. During my doctoral work in the US, I saw how evidence could translate into real policy impact. Now, at Emory University, I focus on multimorbidity and chronic disease across adulthood, with the broader goal of helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Q | What has been your greatest achievement so far?

The most exciting part of my journey has been seeing my research recognized and shared internationally. During my doctoral studies, three of my dissertation chapters earned awards from the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior and the Need for Nutrition Education Project–International Academy of Nutrition Educators International Summit in Cambridge, UK. I also received the Judy Trumble Frederick Fellowship to document India’s largest school food program, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme—an experience that allowed me to combine global engagement with rigorous research and showed how local questions can connect to global challenges.

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Equally inspiring has been my current postdoctoral fellowship at Emory University, where I utilize life-course epidemiology to investigate multimorbidity and chronic disease. Moving from hands-on community projects to building large-scale longitudinal datasets has been both challenging and thrilling. What excites me most is seeing how each stage of my journey, whether focused on food programs or disease trajectories, contributes to the same goal: producing evidence that can improve health across generations.

Modeling Multimorbidity and Life Expectancy

Q | What is your current scientific work trying to solve?

I am currently working on a project modeling multimorbidity-free life expectancy. Using pooled longitudinal data from several national surveys over a million person-years, I am exploring how obesity influences the timing of chronic disease onset, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. This work excites me because it goes beyond estimating life expectancy to reveal how long people live free of multiple conditions. By identifying critical windows when prevention matters most, the project combines advanced epidemiological modeling with real-world impact, improving not just the length of life but also its quality.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a supercomputer. My work involves large-scale data, comprising millions of rows that represent the lifetimes of health experiences. A supercomputer reflects what excites me most: the ability to handle immense complexity, uncover patterns, and turn raw numbers into meaningful insights. Like a supercomputer, I enjoy linking nutrition, epidemiology, and policy to generate knowledge that can guide action.

A supercomputer is not flashy, but it is powerful because of what it enables others to see. That is how I think of my role in science: it’s not about the spotlight, but about bringing hidden connections into view. Just as a supercomputer breaks down “impossible” problems into solvable ones, I hope my career continues to advance solutions that make health disparities more understandable, and therefore more changeable.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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