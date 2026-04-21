Yahya Rauf is a postdoctoral researcher at Texas A&M University studying new genes in wheat and its relatives, with the hopes of enhancing disease resistance and increasing grain yield sustainability. In this Postdoc Portrait interview, he shares how his work aims to help wheat farmers and where his research has taken him over the course of his scientific journey.

Advancing Wheat Breeding and Disease Resistance

Q | What drew you to plant breeding and molecular genetics?

My interest in science, and particularly in wheat genetic diversity, matured under the guidance of the late plant geneticist Abdul Mujeeb-Kazi. He was a pioneer of modern synthetic wheat breeding, especially for developing synthetic hexaploid wheat by crossing durum wheat with Aegilops tauschii to introduce new genetic diversity, resistance, and yield potential for breeders. This work fundamentally changed global wheat improvement. It was my first lesson that wide hybridization and pre-breeding can rewrite the boundaries of what wheat can handle. Mujeeb-Kazi continued the legacy of his colleague Norman Borlaug, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and father of the “Green Revolution,” to train the next generation of plant scientists with the mission that science must translate into farmer benefits. This mentorship triggered my curiosity and passion to pursue a career in wheat breeding, genetics, and genomics; this led to my time at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Agricultural Research Service International Borlaug Fellowship at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, USDA Labs in Minnesota, and Washington State University to investigate genetic mechanisms of resistance to devastating rust fungal pathogens in wheat.

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Q | What scientific problem are you trying to solve?

I am mainly leading a research project on pyramiding Fusarium head blight (FHB) resistance genes, integrating doubled haploids (DH), and combining marker-assisted selection to accelerate the wheat breeding process. FHB is a devasting wheat fungal disease that has caused significant grain yield and quality losses worldwide. Developing resistant cultivars is the most effective, economical, and environmentally friendly approach to mitigate these losses. FHB resistance is quantitatively inherited involving several genes that are highly influenced by the environment and genetic backgrounds. Several FHB resistance genes (Fhb1, Fhb6, Fhb7, and Fhb9) have been identified, however, none of them can provide enough resistance when deployed alone. Therefore, it is highly preferred to pyramid at least two or more resistance genes to get adequate levels of resistance in wheat. Traditional winter wheat breeding takes about 10–12 years due to the vernalization requirements, and the time involved to get near inbred lines. The DH approach can significantly shorten the wheat breeding cycles and can produce 100 percent homozygous lines from the first generation in a single crop cycle, saving three to four years of generation advancement time. We collaborate with several other wheat breeding programs in the hard red winter wheat region in the US to accelerate resistant gene pyramiding, improve genetic gain, and develop better varieties for growers.

Genomics and the Global Impact of Plant Science

Q | What has been the most rewarding part of your research journey?

Early in my scientific career, I came across several exciting opportunities to work closely with world-renowned multidisciplinary scientists which not only helped me to improve my scientific knowledge and skills in modern plant breeding and genetics tools but also sparked new research ideas and implementation strategies. These institutions had a prodigious and long-lasting impact on my professional career development. My scientific journey has been mesmerizing, starting from very basic conventional breeding tools to diving deep into next-generation sequencing, exploring new genes, and studying gene functionality through validation and gene overexpression. Moreover, my scientific career has taken me around the world, presenting our research at international forums, publishing results in high impact factor peer-reviewed journals, and serving in multiple leadership roles to promote science and advocate for plant sciences research for global food security.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would like to be a next-generation sequencer, because it aligns with my nature as an information processor. The primary reason is the ability to interpret and translate the fundamental codes of life. A sequencer doesn't just measure a simple variable, it deciphers the precise order of bases within a DNA molecule, essentially reading the instructions for an organism's existence. This ability provides an unparalleled depth of insight and potential for discovery. Like a sequencer, I take "raw reads" of information and assemble them to provide a clear, comprehensive picture. In essence, being a sequencer would mean I am a powerful translator, transforming complex biological information into data that fuels our understanding of complex genetic mechanisms and their potential significance in plant sciences.





Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

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