PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler: Leading PCR performance and productivity for modern labs

The PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler is an advanced PCR thermal cycler designed for researchers who require precise, reproducible DNA amplification and flexible workflow capabilities. For laboratories evaluating the best PCR thermal cycler, PowerFlex combines high thermal accuracy, fast ramp rates, and multi-format compatibility to support a wide range of molecular biology applications.

Built on decades of PCR innovation, the Applied Biosystems™ PowerFlex Thermal Cycler delivers consistent thermal cycling performance, supports multiple experiment types, and improves lab efficiency through intuitive controls and remote connectivity.

Performance: High-precision temperature gradient control for reliable results

Achieving consistent, high-quality PCR results starts with precise temperature control. The PowerFlex Thermal Cycler features advanced VeriFlex™ block technology, delivering thermal accuracy of ±0.15°C and uniformity of 0.4°C across wells.

Fast ramp rates of up to 7°C per second reduce cycle times while maintaining amplification quality and reaction integrity, enabling higher throughput without compromising data quality. The optimized block design ensures uniform heating and cooling, reducing variability and improving reproducibility across experiments.

This level of precision supports a wide range of applications—including standard PCR and assay optimization—and provides researchers with more reliable amplification, improved data consistency, and greater confidence in experimental outcomes.

Compatibility: flexible configurations for diverse applications

PowerFlex supports a wide range of PCR consumables—including non-skirted, semi-skirted, and fully skirted plates, as well as tubes and other plastics formats—helping modern laboratories adapt to evolving workflows.

The system offers multiple block configurations, including 96-well and 3 × 32-well formats, allowing researchers to run different experiments simultaneously. Independent temperature zones enable optimization of multiple assays in a single run, reducing the need for additional instruments.

This flexibility allows labs to standardize workflows while maintaining the ability to adapt to new protocols and experimental requirements.

Productivity: Streamlined workflows

Efficiency is essential in high-throughput and multi-user lab environments. PowerFlex features a redesigned user interface on a 10.1-inch touchscreen, delivering clear visibility and intuitive navigation for faster setup and experiment monitoring.

Independent block temperature control enables multiple experiments or users to run concurrently, improving instrument utilization, while a compact footprint helps conserve valuable bench space.

Integrated Smart Help functionality allows users to submit support requests directly from the instrument, eliminating the need to step away from the lab bench. Instrument data can be shared with the service team, at the user’s discretion, to enable more accurate troubleshooting—reducing downtime and saving valuable research time. Remote access through Thermo Fisher Connect lets users to upload methods, monitor runs, and manage experiments from a computer or mobile device.

Delivering confidence in every PCR run

For researchers seeking the best PCR thermal cycler, the PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler delivers a strong balance of precision, flexibility, and operational efficiency. Designed as a high-performance PCR system, it provides consistent, reproducible results while supporting diverse workflows across a range of applications.

PowerFlex enables researchers to optimize experiments, improve throughput, and generate high-quality DNA amplification data with confidence—making it a valuable addition to any modern molecular biology laboratory.