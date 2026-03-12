A repeating pattern of cartoon kidney illustrations.
Article

Predicting Kidney Toxicity with Human 3D Renal Models

3D models coupled with live-cell imaging can enhance the overall reliability of preclinical renal safety evaluations.

Share

Drug- and chemical-induced nephrotoxicity is a major cause of compound failure during preclinical and clinical development, frequently leading to post-market drug withdrawals. However, traditional methods of assessing nephrotoxicity, such as animal studies and 2D cell culture models, are limited in how well they can predict human responses. Researchers are therefore looking to develop human in vitro models that are more predictive of clinical biology.

Download this application note to discover a 3D human-based in vitro platform that facilitates the early detection of renal toxicants, provides deeper insights into tubule injury mechanisms, and aids in better compound prioritization and ranking.

Sponsored by

  • sartorius logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, johavel

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

SPT Labtech Logo
Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Qiagen Logo
Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company