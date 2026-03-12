Predicting Kidney Toxicity with Human 3D Renal Models

Drug- and chemical-induced nephrotoxicity is a major cause of compound failure during preclinical and clinical development, frequently leading to post-market drug withdrawals. However, traditional methods of assessing nephrotoxicity, such as animal studies and 2D cell culture models, are limited in how well they can predict human responses. Researchers are therefore looking to develop human in vitro models that are more predictive of clinical biology.

Download this application note to discover a 3D human-based in vitro platform that facilitates the early detection of renal toxicants, provides deeper insights into tubule injury mechanisms, and aids in better compound prioritization and ranking.