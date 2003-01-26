Profession Front Page

Ted Agres | Nov 16, 2003 | 3 min read
FUNDING FORUM | GMO Shade Genetically modified organisms are growing on trees. No, they are trees. More than 200 notices of field trials for genetically-engineered (GE) trees have been filed in the United States during the past decade, with about half coming since 2000. In addition to making trees disease- and insect-resistant, researchers hope to genetically engineer bioremediation traits so trees can help remove environmental toxins. Other goals include accelerating tree growth and reducin