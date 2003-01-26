Profession Front Page

Brigid Hogan | Jul 27, 2003 | 3 min read

TIP TROVE | How Women do Male Bonding Courtesy of Brigid Hogan Do what you love and enjoy, and forget about being one of the boys. Build your own network of colleagues and people you respect and admire, create a network of younger people that you are helping, and wait for the men to come to you. Be so good at what you do, that the men want to come to you. It's no good trying to be one of the boys, because the whole system is flawed. A small group of powerful people know how to manipulate t