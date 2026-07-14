An illustration of purple proteins floating in front of a dark blue background.
eBook

Pushing the Limits of Biomarker Detection

Ultrasensitive immunoassays enable researchers to measure low-abundant protein biomarkers previously undetectable with conventional approaches.

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Demand continues to grow for protein biomarker detection methods that deliver greater sensitivity, precision, and flexibility across disease research applications. Traditional immunoassays often struggle to quantify low-abundant proteins and detect subtle biological changes needed to study pathological conditions, monitor disease progression, and evaluate therapeutic response. Ultrasensitive immunoassay technologies provide the performance needed to advance protein biomarker analysis.

Download this ebook to learn about

  • Why conventional immunoassays struggle to measure low-abundant proteins
  • How ultrasensitive technology expands biomarker detection capabilities
  • The value of minimally invasive samples for protein biomarker analysis
  • The advantages of dual-plex biomarker assays

Sponsored by

  • MilliporeSigma

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Design Cells

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