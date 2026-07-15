Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells
Webinar

Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Explore how stem cell biology is advancing strategies to repair the injured nervous system and support regeneration following traumatic brain and spinal cord injury.

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Wednesday, August 27th, 2026
1:00 - 2:00 PM ET 

Injuries to the nervous system remain among the most difficult conditions to treat because of the limited regenerative capacity of neural tissues. Researchers are investigating stem cell-based approaches to better understand the mechanisms of nerve repair and develop regenerative strategies that may support functional recovery following injury.

In this webinar, Dr. Jeffrey Wiegers, Chief Medical Officer at MuseCell Innovations, will discuss current research into endogenous and exogenous stem cell approaches for nervous system regeneration. The session will examine how stem cells may support tissue repair after injury and explore emerging regenerative strategies designed to improve understanding of neural recovery and advance translational research.

Topics to be covered

  • Stem cell approaches for nervous system repair
  • Endogenous and exogenous stem cell therapies
  • Regenerative mechanisms following nerve injury
  • Translational applications of regenerative medicine
  • Emerging strategies for neural tissue regeneration
Jeffrey Wiegers, MD

Jeffrey Wiegers, MD
Chief Medical Officer
MuseCell Innovations

Sponsored by

  • Biotium
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