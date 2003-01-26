Research Front Page

Mignon Fogarty | Feb 9, 2003 | 3 min read

Front Page | New Pill Box Possibilities; Super Monkey Moms; Science Seen PhotoDisc GENE THERAPY | New Pill Box Possibilities "Take two genes and call me in the morning"--not exactly what one would expect a family doctor to say, but it could become a common prescription if a new "gene pill" pans out. James Hagstrom, vice president of Mirus, Madison, Wis., says "This technology would be extremely useful for wide ranging therapeutic applications." Hagstrom moderated a talk at the recent Kno