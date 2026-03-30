Research Hubs Provide a Structured Path to Scientific Independence

For years, Katerina kept a running list in her head—not of publications, or grants, or students mentored, though those were accumulating too—but of things she couldn't do despite her mentors’ strong support. These included entering major funding competitions that she was ineligible for as a principal applicant because she didn't hold a faculty title, formally coordinating courses at the university level for the same reason, and routing projects through someone else's name, even when the ideas, the design, and the execution were hers. By any scientific measure, she was leading through her envisioned research program, but by the formal rules of the system, she was still waiting.

David's version of the list looked different, but it had the same logic. He had done everything the conventional playbook recommended: a PhD and then a postdoctoral fellowship at reputable institutions. He had skills that were genuinely in demand and publications along with strong recommendations. What he didn't have, as his fellowship wound down, was a clear next step that wasn't simply a reset—another postdoctoral position, another lab, another few years of being almost-but-not-quite independent.

Abrar had come a long way only to find himself in a familiar situation. After completing his PhD, he spent a year as an assistant professor in Pakistan, after which he immigrated to Canada and went back to doing what the majority of postdoctoral researchers are supposed to do: running experiments, mentoring students, contributing to grant proposals. As the years added up, a question grew more persistent; when, if ever, would the transition to something he could truly call his own happen?

Continue reading below... Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates: Latest science news stories Topic-tailored resources and events Customized newsletter content Subscribe

Most scientists will resonate with at least one of these situations. The specific details may vary, but the pattern is consistent. These are not just career frustration stories; they are an indicator of a growing academic bottleneck: a period during which a scientist has developed the intellectual independence, technical depth, and mentorship capacity to run a research program but lacks the institutional standing to formally do so. The people best positioned to answer the next important questions are spending their most productive years waiting longer for the opportunity. A track record of independent scientific leadership and publication record—exactly what a faculty hiring committee would like to see—is quietly built within someone else's scientific program. The cost is measured in discoveries that are delayed or missed and in a talent pool that is constantly drained, as trainees eventually give up and change careers.

Recently, a potential solution to this problem emerged from an unlikely source: the field of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) research. Through the formation of a research incubator, The Psoriatic Arthritis Collaborative and Applied Research Excellence (PsA CARE) Hub, researchers, including ourselves—Katerina Oikonomopoulou, David Hare, and Abrar Ul Haq Khan—gained the opportunity to work as independent scientists. We think that developing similar research structures will help other early-career researchers gain their independence too and maximize academic talent retention.

A New Research Structure Focused on Psoriatic Arthritis

PsA affects roughly one in four people living with psoriasis, and it remains dramatically underrepresented in basic and mechanistic research compared to other inflammatory arthritides.1 Despite effective biologics against multiple disease targets such as tumor necrosis factor, interleukin (IL) 17, and IL-23, a substantial proportion of patients continue to experience persistent or recurrent joint inflammation and pain.2-4 The cellular mechanisms that sustain chronic disease, govern bone remodeling, and determine response to treatment are still poorly understood. More scientists were needed to investigate the gaps in PsA research.

As the result of long-term advocacy from academic leaders, senior trainees and philanthropists, the PsA CARE Hub launched at York University with generous support from the Krembil Foundation, and it was designed to address both the PsA research gap and the bottleneck to academic independence at once. The idea was straightforward; recruitment of early-career scientists with the expertise and drive to work on fundamental PsA biology, while providing the institutional infrastructure to do so as principal investigators right from the start. To quote Ali Abdul-Sater, the director of the PsA CARE Hub, “You will be able to write grants under your own name, supervise trainees, participate in student and research committees, define your research direction, build your own collaborative networks, shape the academic landscape. Hub provides the structure; the science is yours.”

Career Paths Toward Independent Research in One Hub

Each of us came to the Hub from a different direction, which alone illustrates how broadly the bottleneck to academic independence operates. For Katerina, the PsA CARE Hub was a proof-of-concept for something she had long advocated for in academic science: a formalized, structured, intermediate path from trainee to faculty member. The hub offered David not just a path back to Canada but the chance to do so with the standing of a principal investigator. Changes to the National Institutes of Health funding had created uncertainty about research support at United States institutions, creating an opportunity for Canadian institutions to attract researchers who might otherwise have stayed south of the border. For Abrar, the Hub was not simply a gateway to academia but rather a kick-start opportunity to independently launch his own research program.

Theme-based Academic Incubators Could Be the Solution to the Academic Independence Bottleneck

While we share the excitement of the PsA CARE Hub addressing important research gaps in the PsA field, we feel that the solution it offers toward addressing the bottleneck to academic independence operates across disciplines.

Theme-based, small-scale academic incubators like the PsA CARE Hub do not require reinventing the wheel. They require three things; a philanthropic or institutional funder committed to a defined scientific area, a mentorship infrastructure that connects early-career investigators to senior scientific and clinical partners, and formal acceptance to allow junior scientists to lead—on grants, in supervision, and in research direction. The small-scale and focused concept allows better flexibility into the organization of the program and ensures higher interest from philanthropists targeting a specific area of research.

We think that others should replicate the PsA CARE Hub model not solely because of the scientific merit but because recruitment of more young, motivated scientists can compress the timeline between innovation, discovery, and clinical application. This is great for the scientists and even better for science. And for the patients living with joint destruction and chronic pain, such an incubator like the PsA CARE Hub might eventually be the difference between a treatment that works and one that does not exist yet.