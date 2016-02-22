Research round-up

ADVERTISEMENT
2017 in Quotes
Catherine Offord | Dec 28, 2017 | 3 min read
Gender discrimination, Brexit, and climate change are among the issues that have received considerable attention from the scientific community this year.
The Best Multimedia of 2017
Catherine Offord | Dec 27, 2017 | 3 min read
Editors’ picks of the year’s best in The Scientist infographics.
The New Species of 2017
Jef Akst | Dec 26, 2017 | 5 min read
A sampling of some of the fascinating critters identified by scientists this year
Top 10 Retractions of 2017
Retraction Watch | Dec 18, 2017 | 4 min read
Making the list: a journal breaks a retraction record, Nobel laureates Do the Right Thing, and Seinfeld characters write a paper 
The Year in Science Policy
Kerry Grens | Dec 15, 2017 | 3 min read
How a new administration in the U.S. affected scientists around the world throughout 2017
TEST2 Quantifying Glycans
Amanda B. Keener | Jul 31, 2017 | 7 min read
Techniques for comparing the relative abundances of glycans and glycoproteins in clinical samples
Genome Digest
Aggie Mika | May 11, 2017 | 5 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Diana Kwon | Apr 26, 2017 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Diana Kwon | Mar 15, 2017 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Diana Kwon | Feb 27, 2017 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Diana Kwon | Jan 20, 2017 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Ben Andrew Henry | Dec 22, 2016 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Ben Andrew Henry | Nov 23, 2016 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Genome Digest
Ben Andrew Henry | Oct 19, 2016 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Ben Andrew Henry | Sep 23, 2016 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Alison F. Takemura | Sep 1, 2016 | 5 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Catherine Offord | Jun 13, 2016 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Catherine Offord | May 17, 2016 | 6 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
 
Behavior Brief
Catherine Offord | Mar 24, 2016 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Catherine Offord | Feb 22, 2016 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
