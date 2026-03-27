Reshaping Drug Development with Digital and AI-Enabled Solutions

Biopharma R&D and biotechnology teams are under pressure to answer more complex scientific questions, with tighter timelines and finite resources. Digital and AI-enabled solutions can help, but they only succeed when teams ground them in real workflows, data, and regulatory requirements, not generic innovation promises.

Download this ebook to learn how R&D leaders are applying digital technologies and AI-enabled solutions across discovery and development, from unifying siloed data and operationalizing advanced analytics to augmenting scientists’ decision‑making without disrupting existing processes.