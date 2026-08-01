A photo of a scientist placing the Resipher device on a 96-well plate.
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Resipher: Continuous Live-Cell Mitochondrial Respiration Monitoring in 96-Well Plates

Resipher measures cellular respiration (OCR) continuously in standard 96-well plates inside your incubator, for days to weeks. No media swaps, dyes, or transfers. A live-cell functional readout for drug safety, metabolism, and mitochondrial health.

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Lucid Scientific


Resipher is a continuous, live-cell metabolic monitoring system that measures oxygen consumption rate (OCR) directly in standard 96-well plates, inside your CO₂ incubator or hypoxic workstation, for days to weeks at a time. Unlike endpoint or single-timepoint assays, Resipher captures the full trajectory of cellular respiration without media swaps, fluorescent dyes, or plate transfers, so cells stay undisturbed throughout the experiment.

The system replaces a standard plate lid with the Resipher sensing lid, which positions an array of optical oxygen sensors above each well. From these readings, Resipher reports mitochondrial respiration in real time (fmol/mm²/s), turning oxygen consumption into a continuous functional readout of cell health, energy metabolism, and stress response.

Because respiration is monitored without interruption, Resipher reveals metabolic data that intermittent assays miss: gradual metabolic decline, delayed and persistent drug effects after dosing, and dose-dependent shifts that only become clear across a time course. This makes it well suited to studies across virtually any live-cell model, including primary cells, iPSC-derived cultures, cancer cell lines, organoids, and 3D systems.

In a recent collaboration with Cellomatics Biosciences, Resipher detected mitochondrial cardiotoxicity in human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes at drug concentrations that left cells morphologically normal under brightfield imaging. A single 24-hour exposure to a model cardiotoxicant produced dose-dependent respiratory suppression that persisted for six days after the compound was removed, and bioenergetic profiling localized the effect to ATP-linked respiration consistent with Complex IV inhibition. The complete safety dataset came from one 14-day experiment with no media swap, showing how continuous OCR adds a metabolic dimension that electrophysiology-based cardiac safety assays may not capture.

Resipher supports three core workflows: continuous long-term monitoring of baseline respiration; bioenergetic profiling using ETC modulators (oligomycin, FCCP, uncouplers, rotenone/antimycin A) to resolve basal respiration, ATP-linked respiration, maximal respiration, spare capacity, and coupling efficiency; as well as substrate utilization studies.

Applications span drug discovery and preclinical safety (including mitochondrial and cardiac toxicity), metabolic disease research, immunometabolism, mitochondrial biology, and cell and gene therapy. As a functional, non-invasive assay that preserves cells for downstream analysis, Resipher fits naturally into new approach methodologies (NAMs) for safety assessment.

Product Specifications:

Specification Value 
MeasurementContinuous oxygen consumption rate (OCR), 0 to 200 fmol/mm²/s at 37 °C
Plate format
Standard 96-well microplates
Monitoring duration
Up to 60 days of continuous readings
Measurement range
0 to 25 kPa dissolved oxygen
Sensitivity
0.05 µM (5 Pa) at 0% O₂; 0.3 µM (30 Pa) at atmospheric O₂
Sample handling
No media swaps, dyes, or plate transfers
Supported workflows
Long-term monitoring, bioenergetic profiling, substrate utilization
Operating conditions
20 to 45 °C (37 °C typical); 75 to 200 µL media; standard CO₂ incubator or hypoxic workstation
Dimensions & power
Resipher 127.8 × 85.5 × 15.1 mm; sensing lid 1.0 mm probe; <150 mW during operation
Connectivity
Ethernet or WiFi; real-time remote data access

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