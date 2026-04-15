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Restek Introduces Reference Standards Finder for Faster Standards Selection

With the introduction of the Reference Standards Finder, Restek continues to expand its digital solutions to support time savings, workflow optimization, and confident reference standards selection.

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Restek has launched the Reference Standards Finder, a new digital tool developed to help laboratories more efficiently identify organic calibration and spiking solutions within Restek’s extensive reference standards portfolio.

The Reference Standards Finder allows users to search by compound description or CAS number, either individually or by pasting large compound lists. Results can be refined using multiple criteria, including multi-compound mixes, single solutions, kits, concentration, and solvent, enabling users to quickly narrow options based on application requirements.

Users are matched to relevant standards based on their compound inputs and selected filters, allowing for efficient review and selection. Compound lists can be easily modified to perform alternate searches as needs evolve. Results can be downloaded in Excel or PDF format, and direct links to product webpages are included to streamline ordering.

The tool also integrates with EZ Modeler, allowing compound lists to be sent directly to the Reference Standards Finder for improved workflow efficiency.

With the introduction of the Reference Standards Finder, Restek continues to expand its digital solutions to support time savings, workflow optimization, and confident reference standards selection.

Learn more and access the tool at: tools.restek.com

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