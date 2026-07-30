Retaining Neurodivergent Talent Will Strengthen the STEM Pipeline

Science faces a growing workforce challenge. Research institutions, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology companies all depend on highly skilled professionals, yet concerns about talent shortages continue to grow.1

Discussions about strengthening the STEM pipeline often focus on recruitment. Recruitment, however, is only part of the solution. A pipeline cannot remain strong if talented individuals continue to leave it. Neurodivergent scientists are particularly affected by this gap, as many encounter workplace barriers that limit advancement, belonging, and long-term career sustainability. Addressing workforce shortages requires not only bringing neurodivergent scientists into science but also creating environments where they can succeed and remain in the field.

As a neurodivergent scientist, I often struggled to find environments where I could thrive. Over more than 15 years in science working in various short-term positions, often separated by periods of unemployment, I questioned whether I had a future in the field.

Looking back, these challenges were not due to a lack of ability or commitment, but rather workplace systems that too often fail to support and retain neurodivergent talent.

The Untapped Neurodivergent STEM Pipeline

Neurodivergence includes conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, and other learning differences. These reflect natural variation in how people think and process information rather than differences in intelligence.

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Research suggests that neurodivergent individuals pursue STEM education and careers at higher rates than the general population.2 Many are drawn to STEM because its structure, problem-solving, and analytical work align with their strengths. Traits such as curiosity, persistence, creativity, critical thinking, and attention to detail are often associated with neurodivergent ways of thinking and are highly valued in science.

Despite this alignment, neurodivergent individuals remain underrepresented in STEM careers. One survey revealed that 48 percent of employees in laboratory and scientific workplaces identified as neurodivergent—more than double the estimate of those in the general population. At the same time, unemployment and underemployment rates among autistic and other neurodivergent individuals remain disproportionately high.3

If these strengths are so valuable to science, why does the system continue to lose so much of this talent?

Building a Stronger Neurodivergent STEM Pipeline

Strengthening the neurodivergent STEM pipeline requires workplaces that support people from the start. This includes structured onboarding and training, coaching and mentorship, neuroinclusive management, and cultures built on trust, communication, and belonging.

One Size Does Not Fit All: Rethinking Training and Onboarding

One of the barriers I encountered was training that assumed everyone learns the same way. I have experienced situations where I was expected to develop new methods and workflows independently through problem solving, persistence, and trial and error. While these experiences strengthened my ability to troubleshoot and adapt, they also highlighted the challenges of relying on individual initiative rather than a structured training process with clear expectations, accessible resources, and consistent support.

Although I entered new roles with years of scientific and laboratory experience, there were times when I needed more time to learn a new method than my trainers expected. I often ask questions to understand not only how a procedure is performed but also why each step is necessary. That deeper understanding allows me to perform the work accurately, troubleshoot problems, and apply methods confidently.

At times, my questions and learning pace appeared to be interpreted as a lack of ability rather than part of my learning process. Some trainers became impatient when I needed additional clarification or practice. Although no one explicitly attributed this to my neurodivergence, I sometimes wondered whether my different learning style influenced how my performance was perceived. These experiences were discouraging because I knew I could learn the method; I simply needed a training approach that aligned with how I learned best.

There were also times when trainers believed I had become proficient with a new method before I felt fully confident performing it independently. This reinforced an important lesson: Proficiency and confidence do not always develop at the same pace. Learning speed is not the same as learning ability.

Effective training should recognize that people develop skills through different pathways. Some learn best through reading, others through observation, visual guidance, discussion, or hands-on practice. Successful onboarding requires clear expectations, accessible standard operating procedures, opportunities for practice, and feedback that helps employees build both competence and confidence.

Throughout my career, I have trained scientists and laboratory professionals, and I have seen firsthand how adapting training approaches improves performance and confidence. Personalized training is not about lowering standards. It is about creating equitable pathways for employees to meet those standards.

Workplace Culture That Values Cognitive Diversity

Another barrier affecting neurodivergent professionals is workplace culture that rewards conformity over cognitive diversity. Many neurodivergent individuals communicate, collaborate, and approach problems differently than their neurotypical colleagues. In some workplaces, the phrase “This is the way we do it here” can unintentionally become a barrier to innovation, particularly when employees are trying to identify opportunities for improvement.

In environments where there is a narrow expectation for how employees should think or contribute, individuals may feel pressure to adapt rather than bring their authentic perspectives forward. Over time, this can affect neurodivergent people’s sense of belonging.

I have experienced both sides of this. In some environments, I brought forward ideas to improve processes or strengthen quality control, but those suggestions were not fully recognized because they differed from established practices. In other environments, my ideas were welcomed, discussed, and implemented because leaders recognized the value of continuous improvement and different perspectives.

Workplace culture that dismisses different perspectives can unintentionally create barriers for neurodivergent scientists while also limiting innovation for everyone. In science, progress depends on curiosity, questioning established approaches, and considering alternative solutions. When employees feel safe bringing forward new ideas, organizations benefit.

One of the most impactful experiences in my career was joining a newly established laboratory group as its first hire. I was given the opportunity to contribute beyond my immediate responsibilities, including participating in hiring decisions, attending conferences, and developing new skills. Over five years, I grew both technically and professionally because I worked in an environment where my contributions were valued and where trust was built through collaboration.

Career Advancement Barriers Beyond Scientific Performance

Career advancement can be challenging for many neurodivergent scientists because evaluations often consider more than scientific performance, such as communication style, visibility, office politics, networking, and perceptions of workplace “fit.”

Traditional models of advancement often reward behaviors associated with extroversion, self-promotion, and informal relationship building. While these approaches may benefit some employees, they can create barriers for individuals whose strengths are expressed differently. As a result, neurodivergent scientists may be evaluated not only on the quality of their work but also on how closely they align with unwritten workplace expectations.

Addressing these barriers requires intentional coaching, mentorship, advocacy, and inclusive leadership practices. Mentors outside an individual’s direct reporting structure can provide valuable perspective and a safe space to discuss workplace challenges, career development, and organizational dynamics. Support from managers and colleagues is equally important in creating environments where employees feel valued, respected, and supported.

Representation also matters. Increasing neurodivergent representation in leadership can help broaden perceptions of what successful scientists and leaders look like. Organizations should provide neuroinclusive training for managers and staff, establish clear policies and support systems, and ensure employees know how to access resources or report concerns without fear of negative consequences.

In my experience, supportive colleagues and managers made a significant difference in both my performance and overall well-being. When expectations were clear and I felt supported, I was able to focus on contributing my skills and advancing professionally. In contrast, environments with limited communication, unclear expectations, and insufficient support led to increased stress and burnout.

I have also experienced workplace environments where office politics and conformity were prioritized over collaboration and understanding. In those situations, I felt that my perspective and experiences were not fully heard, and I was not always given the opportunity to address concerns or explain challenges before decisions were made. At times, I also experienced behaviors that felt dismissive, exclusionary, or bullying. These experiences affected my confidence, increased stress, and negatively influenced my career progression.

Neurodivergent scientists, like all employees, should feel comfortable asking questions, sharing ideas, discussing challenges, making mistakes, and requesting support without fear of ridicule, retaliation, or damage to their careers. When leaders foster open communication, mutual respect, and trust, employees are better able to contribute their strengths, collaborate effectively, and innovate.

When Disclosure Becomes a Career Decision

For many neurodivergent professionals, deciding whether to disclose a disability at work is a complex and personal decision. Because many neurodivergent conditions are not visible, disclosure often depends on trust, psychological safety, and whether an individual believes they will be supported or judged.

My own experiences have shaped how I approach disclosure. I have a speech impairment that is often immediately noticeable, and I have experienced situations where people formed assumptions about my abilities before understanding my skills. My learning differences are less visible but still influence how I learn, process information, and approach problem solving.

Over time, disclosure became a decision based on whether I felt an environment was safe and supportive. In workplaces where colleagues and leaders focused on my strengths, I felt more comfortable being open and contributing fully. In environments where communication was limited or assumptions were made, disclosure felt like a potential risk rather than an opportunity for support.

Human resources teams can help by creating clear neuroinclusive policies, training managers, and ensuring employees know how to access support without fear that disclosure will negatively affect their careers.

No employee should have to choose between protecting their career and being honest about how they learn, communicate, or work best. When organizations build trust and provide meaningful support, disclosure can become a pathway to collaboration and success rather than a career risk.

The Future of the Neurodivergent STEM Pipeline

Recruiting neurodivergent scientists into STEM is important, but recruitment alone is not enough if workplace systems continue to create burnout, instability, and barriers that push talented professionals out of the field. Every time a scientist leaves because of preventable challenges, science loses more than an employee. It loses expertise, experience, creativity, and perspectives that could contribute to future discoveries and innovation.

Strengthening the neurodivergent STEM pipeline requires changing the systems that shape scientific careers, from training and workplace culture to supportive resources. Neurodivergent scientists have always been part of science. The future of this pipeline depends on whether the scientific community is willing to recognize different ways of thinking, remove unnecessary barriers, and create environments where talented scientists can remain, grow, and thrive.