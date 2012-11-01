ADVERTISEMENT
2017 Life Science Salary Survey
Aggie Mika
| Nov 1, 2017
| 7 min read
Industry professionals make more than academic researchers, but for professors, it may not be about the money.
2016 Life Sciences Salary Survey
Karen Zusi
| Nov 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
Most researchers feel stimulated by their work but are dissatisfied with their compensation, according to this year’s results.
2015 Life Sciences Salary Survey
Amanda B. Keener and Karen Zusi
| Nov 1, 2015
| 8 min read
This year’s survey highlights dramatic regional, sector, and gender variations.
The 2015 Salary Survey Is Complete
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 13, 2015
| 1 min read
Thanks to everyone who participated in this year's survey. Please check back in November for the results.
The 2013 Salary Survey Is Here
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 1, 2013
| 1 min read
The Scientist
's annual salary survey goes international for the first time.
Life Sciences Salary Survey 2012
Hayley Dunning
| Nov 1, 2012
| 6 min read
Researcher salaries continue to buck the trend of the millennium’s first decade, remaining flat or even declining across most life science disciplines.
