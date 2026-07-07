Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

This webinar, brought to you by Emulate, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

A regulatory shift is underway in biomedical research and drug development. New Approach Methodologies are gaining momentum as human-relevant alternatives to animal testing. This transition is driving demand for scalable, reproducible models that more accurately predict human biology while supporting the principles of replacement, reduction, and refinement (3Rs). Organ-on-a-Chip technology recreates key aspects of human tissue function and microphysiology, providing an approach for bridging the translational gap between conventional in vitro systems and clinical outcomes.

In this webinar, brought to you by Emulate, Daniel Levner will discuss Organ-on-a-Chip technology and its application to predicting drug-induced liver injury. The session will examine how Liver-Chip models support preclinical safety assessment and explore how the AVA™ Emulation System integrates incubation, microfluidic culture, imaging, and automation-ready workflows to support scalable Organ-Chip studies.

Topics to be covered

Regulatory momentum driving adoption of New Approach Methodologies

Organ-on-a-Chip technology for human-relevant preclinical research

Predicting drug-induced liver injury using Liver-Chip models

Applications of Organ-Chips in preclinical safety assessment

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip workflows through automation and integrated imaging