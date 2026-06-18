Scaling T Cells for Solid Tumor Therapy

γδ T cells offer several advantages for solid tumor immunotherapy, including innate tumor recognition, human leukocyte antigen-independent killing, and a reduced risk of graft-versus-host disease. Their low prevalence in peripheral blood, however, makes expansion a central barrier to producing clinically relevant cell numbers.

This resource reports two distinct activation workflows for generating billions of γδ T cells from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). It outlines how each approach was configured and presents data on cell growth, phenotype, and functional activity relevant to γδ T cell therapy development.

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