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Article

Scaling T Cells for Solid Tumor Therapy

How two activation approaches support clinical-scale expansion of T cells.

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γδ T cells offer several advantages for solid tumor immunotherapy, including innate tumor recognition, human leukocyte antigen-independent killing, and a reduced risk of graft-versus-host disease. Their low prevalence in peripheral blood, however, makes expansion a central barrier to producing clinically relevant cell numbers.

This resource reports two distinct activation workflows for generating billions of γδ T cells from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). It outlines how each approach was configured and presents data on cell growth, phenotype, and functional activity relevant to γδ T cell therapy development.

Download this resource to

  • Compare two activation strategies for expanding PBMC-derived γδ T cells
  • Review how workflow design affects γδ T cell expansion and subset composition
  • Examine functional characterization data relevant to γδ T cell therapy development

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  • Lonza

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©iStock, Peddalanka Ramesh Babu

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