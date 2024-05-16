Science Communication

ADVERTISEMENT
Playing Games to Learn Cell Biology
Video games get microscopic in an educational science outreach project.
Illustration of four speakers on a panel facing an audience with a blue background behind them.
Spotlighting the Science in Sci-Fi
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Nov 15, 2024 | 2 min read
Carlo Quintanilla talks about the real science behind science fiction at popular culture conventions.
An image of a classroom where a scientist is giving a presentation using a slide deck projected on the wall.
Tips for Making Slide Decks for Scientific Presentations
Nathan Ni, PhD | Nov 11, 2024 | 4 min read
Almost every scientific presentation uses a slide deck, but little time is spent learning how to make or improve them. 
Illustration showing Ivan Alcantara speaking about his research for a timed talk in front of an audience.
Speaking Science on a Stopwatch
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Nov 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Ivan Alcantara shared his advice about crafting a good elevator pitch and its usefulness in science.
An overhead shot of a busy conference hall filled with posters and presenters.
Creating Effective Scientific Posters
Nathan Ni, PhD | Oct 30, 2024 | 4 min read
Posters need to incorporate scientific communication and graphic design principles to reach their full potential.
A laptop and a pad of paper with writing on it.
A Guide to Good Science Writing
Nathan Ni, PhD | Oct 16, 2024 | 3 min read
Scientific writing is often overlooked, but it is a skill as important as bench work. 
Image of carpet squares drying in the sun.
In Search of Microbes That Weave Colors into Moroccan Carpets
Laura Tran, PhD | Oct 7, 2024 | 5 min read
A scientist’s quest for microbes that produce purple pigments led her to the vibrant world of natural dyes, where biology and traditional artistry intertwine.
An image of a brain, with scientific elements on the left side and color splashing out on the right side.
How Visual Cues Can Help Tell the Story
Nathan Ni, PhD | Sep 25, 2024 | 4 min read
Effective scientific figures incorporate artistic principles, using color, layout, and other visual elements to help clarify the message.
An image of Laura Tran
Meet the Team: Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD | Sep 13, 2024 | 4 min read
Driven by her desire to concoct creative stories, Laura Tran merged her scientific knowledge with the art of storytelling.
istock
Attention to Detail in Scientific Figures
Nathan Ni, PhD | Sep 4, 2024 | 4 min read
Small details—including alignment, layout arrangement, legibility, and visual consistency—are important when designing and creating scientific figures. 
Cartoon of a young girl sitting at a table looking at a collection of cartoon viruses.
Crafting Science Stories for Young Audiences
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Sep 2, 2024 | 7 min read
Finding a narrative that resonates with the audience and serving it in their preferred format helps make science engaging, relatable, and fun.
Image of a Baobab tree with star trails overhead.
Night Science Podcast: A Walk on Science’s Creative Side
Laura Tran, PhD | Aug 23, 2024 | 5 min read
Researchers Itai Yanai and Martin Lercher host a unique podcast where they explore the creative process of generating ideas for scientific research.
An individual using a laptop and tablet to create and analyze data-based graphics.
Designing Scientific Figures
Nathan Ni, PhD | Aug 23, 2024 | 4 min read
Planning and designing figures—organizing, arranging, and visualizing data—is an important skill for scientists.
Image of a male researcher&rsquo;s hands holding a phone displaying X (Twitter) while there is a research paper displayed on the computer in the background.
From Lab to Likes: Socializing Science Through Humor
Laura Tran, PhD | Aug 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Oded Rechavi shares research and relatable science memes at the touch of his fingertips.
A scientist with gloved hands sitting at a table with a magnifying glass and lab glassware and writing in a notepad with a pen.
How the Bench Can Build SciComm Skills
Nathan Ni, PhD | Jul 17, 2024 | 4 min read
A scientist’s day-to-day routine in the laboratory provides many opportunities for developing their scientific communication skills.
An individual standing in front of a screen, delivering a lesson.
How to Write Science for a General Audience
Nathan Ni, PhD | Jul 8, 2024 | 4 min read
Writing for a non-scientific audience uses many of the same skills as writing for other scientists, but uses a bit more of an author’s personal flair.
An individual working at a scientific bench in front of a microscope.&nbsp;
How to Present a Research Study’s Limitations
Nathan Ni, PhD | Jun 18, 2024 | 4 min read
All studies have imperfections, but how to present them without diminishing the value of the work can be tricky.
An individual looking at graphs and charts on a clipboard in front of a laptop.&nbsp;
How to Write a Good Results Section
Nathan Ni, PhD | May 27, 2024 | 5 min read
Effective results sections need to be much more than a list of data points given without context. 
Book and pen
What’s Your Story? Contest Finalists and Winners
The Scientist | May 16, 2024 | 3 min read
The Scientist is excited to announce the finalists of our inaugural science writing contest and to give readers a chance to vote for their favorite story.
3D illustration depicting white and red blood cells flowing in a network of blood vessels.
How Migrating Cells Navigate Biological Mazes
Laura Mac-Daniel, PhD | May 16, 2024 | 4 min read
A key protein that detects changes in plasma membrane curvature guides immune-like cells through environmental obstacles.
