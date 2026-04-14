Single-Cell MRD Assessment in AML: Advancing Beyond Standard Care
Webinar

Single-Cell MRD Assessment in AML: Advancing Beyond Standard Care

In this webinar, Zivjena Vucetic will discuss how single-cell sequencing improves measurable residual disease detection (MRD) and clinical decision-making in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

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This webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, will be hosted live and available on-demand. 

Monday, May 11th, 2026
 12:00 - 1:00 PM ET 

Measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment plays a critical role in monitoring acute myeloid leukemia (AML) progression and relapse risk. Current standard-of-care approaches, including multiparameter flow cytometry (MFC) and bulk next-generation sequencing (NGS), can miss phenotypic shifts and rare relapse-driving clones because the results represent averaged cellular populations rather than individual cell behavior. Advances in single-cell multiomic analysis now allow simultaneous evaluation of DNA mutations and cell surface proteins at the resolution of individual cells, enabling deeper disease biology characterization.

In this webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, Zivjena Vucetic, chief medical officer at Mission Bio, present clinical evidence demonstrating how single-cell multiomics improves MRD detection sensitivity and refines relapse prediction in AML. Vucetic examine comparative clinical data, discusses limitations of conventional MRD assays, and highlights how single-cell analysis informs treatment stratification, therapeutic decision making, and future clinical evaluation strategies.

Topics to be covered

    • Limitations of current AML MRD assessment methods
    • Comparison of MFC, bulk NGS, and single-cell approaches
    • Detection of rare relapse-driving clones using single-cell multiomics
    • Clinical study results demonstrating improved MRD sensitivity
    • The effect of single-cell MRD analysis on relapse prediction
    • Implications for targeted treatment decisions and clinical trial stratification
Zivjena Vucetic, MD, PhD

Zivjena Vucetic, MD, PhD
Chief Medical Officer
Mission Bio



Sponsored by

  • Mission bio
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