Single-Cell MRD Assessment in AML: Advancing Beyond Standard Care

This webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Monday, May 11th, 2026

12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment plays a critical role in monitoring acute myeloid leukemia (AML) progression and relapse risk. Current standard-of-care approaches, including multiparameter flow cytometry (MFC) and bulk next-generation sequencing (NGS), can miss phenotypic shifts and rare relapse-driving clones because the results represent averaged cellular populations rather than individual cell behavior. Advances in single-cell multiomic analysis now allow simultaneous evaluation of DNA mutations and cell surface proteins at the resolution of individual cells, enabling deeper disease biology characterization.

In this webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, Zivjena Vucetic, chief medical officer at Mission Bio, present clinical evidence demonstrating how single-cell multiomics improves MRD detection sensitivity and refines relapse prediction in AML. Vucetic examine comparative clinical data, discusses limitations of conventional MRD assays, and highlights how single-cell analysis informs treatment stratification, therapeutic decision making, and future clinical evaluation strategies.

Topics to be covered

Limitations of current AML MRD assessment methods



Comparison of MFC, bulk NGS, and single-cell approaches



Detection of rare relapse-driving clones using single-cell multiomics



Clinical study results demonstrating improved MRD sensitivity



The effect of single-cell MRD analysis on relapse prediction



Implications for targeted treatment decisions and clinical trial stratification