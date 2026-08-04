Sino Biological Launches SuperNuclease ® Pro with Free Trial Program

Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange:301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, announced the launch of SuperNuclease ® Pro (Cat#: SSNP02). This advanced nuclease is engineered to deliver enhanced nucleic acid removal performance for demanding bioprocessing and molecular diagnostic applications. To help researchers evaluate its performance in their workflows, Sino Biological is also introducing a limited-time trial program providing eligible customers with an opportunity to test the solution risk-free.

Addressing Nucleic Acid Removal Challenges in Bioprocessing and Molecular Diagnostics

Residual nucleic acids are critical impurities that require effective removal during the manufacturing of biological products, including viral vectors, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Simultaneously, in the rapidly advancing field of metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing (mNGS), the overwhelming presence of human host DNA in clinical samples severely compromises pathogen detection sensitivity and inflates sequencing costs. Efficient degradation of DNA and RNA impurities is essential for improving downstream processing efficiency and supporting compliance with increasingly stringent regulatory quality requirements.

SuperNuclease ® Pro Offers Enhanced Nucleic Acid Removal

Building on the foundational SuperNuclease ® , SuperNuclease ® Pro delivers significantly enhanced catalytic activity compared to wild-type Serratia marcescens nuclease across standard cell culture and virus harvest conditions. Crucially for infectious disease diagnostics and high-density processes, SuperNuclease ® Pro maintains exceptional catalytic activity in high-salt environments (e.g., >300-500 mM NaCl). This unique salt-active property allows for the effective dissociation of chromatin and the removal of host nucleic acids adhered to viral envelopes. By deeply depleting the host genomic background, SuperNuclease ® Pro drastically increases the detection sensitivity of low-titer pathogens and significantly reduces overall NGS sequencing costs. Furthermore, the enzyme demonstrates broad adaptability across diverse pH ranges, temperatures, and magnesium ion concentrations. Its proven thermostability (validated through rigorous 180-day real-time testing at 37°C) ensures consistent performance throughout extended bioprocessing and diagnostic workflows.

A Comprehensive Nuclease Portfolio

In addition to SuperNuclease ® Pro, Sino Biological offers a comprehensive nuclease portfolio designed to address diverse bioprocessing requirements. This includes GMP-grade SuperNuclease ® products manufactured in accordance with ISO 13485 and GMP quality management systems, as well as specialized Salt Active SuperNuclease ® formulations optimized for high-salt process conditions.

Apply for the SuperNuclease ® Pro Free Trial

Sino Biological’s limited-time trial program enables qualified customers to evaluate SuperNuclease ® Pro in their specific bioprocessing applications prior to full-scale adoption, facilitating faster technology assessment and informed decision-making during process development. “The launch of SuperNuclease ® Pro reflects our continued commitment to developing innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of bioprocessing and biologics manufacturing” said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc. “SuperNuclease ® Pro provides researchers with a more powerful tool for hard-to-degrade nucleic acid removal. Through our trial program, we are excited to offer customers the opportunity to evaluate its performance firsthand and explore how it can optimize their specific workflows.”

Researchers can visit www.sinobiological.com to learn more about SuperNuclease ® Pro or click here to request a free sample. This offer is available until October 31st.