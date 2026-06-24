Skip the Bioinformatics Queue for Clinico-Omics Datasets

Today, exploring complex clinico-omics datasets requires a middleman. You hand your ideal cohort to a bioinformatics specialist and wait for the results. While the pipelines are sound, this back-and-forth turns quick, iterative exploration into a series of delayed requests.
This technical brief introduces a GenAI-powered agent that embeds directly into your research environment. Instead of writing code, scientists can interrogate production-scale datasets—spanning thousands of fields and millions of rows—using everyday language.
Download this technical brief to
- See how natural-language queries route around data-engineering bottlenecks across genomic and proteomic modalities.
- Learn how to track patient outcomes over time by running complex, longitudinal questions in a single interface.
- Discover the process for porting generated cohorts into downstream AI/ML pipelines within a secure, closed-loop system.