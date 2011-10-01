ADVERTISEMENT
Special Issue Feature
Plants’ Epigenetic Secrets
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
Unlike animals, plants stably pass on their DNA methylomes from one generation to the next. The resulting gene silencing likely hides an abundance of phenotypic variation.
Thirty Years of Progress
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 1, 2016
| 1 min read
Since
The Scientist
published its first issue in October 1986, life-science research has transformed from a manual and often tedious task to a high-tech, largely automated process of unprecedented efficiency.
A Different Way of Doing Things
Kivanç Birsoy and David M. Sabatini
| Apr 1, 2016
| 10 min read
Cancer cells exhibit altered metabolic processes that may serve as promising targets for new therapies.
Microbes Meet Cancer
Kate Yandell
| Apr 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
Understanding cancer’s relationship with the human microbiome could transform immune-modulating therapies.
Hearing Help
Kate Yandell
| Sep 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
For decades, the only remedies for hearing loss were devices such as hearing aids or cochlear implants. Now, the first pharmaceutical treatments may be on the way.
Opinion: Thinking Outside the Genome
Stephen Friend
| Oct 1, 2011
| 4 min read
By extending its reach beyond science, the field of omics will change the way we live our lives.
A Small Revolution
Erica Westly
| Oct 1, 2011
| 5 min read
In fewer than 15 years, nanomedicine has gone from fantasy to reality.
A Not-So-Short Circuit?
Edyta Zielinska
| Oct 1, 2011
| 5 min read
As neuroscientists look to the future of their field, they are beginning to delve into more complex factors that define our emotions and intentions.
Opinion: Research and Debt Reduction
Mary Woolley
| Oct 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Investing more federal dollars in life science research may save the US economy.
Opinion: Evolving Engineering
George M. Church
| Oct 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Exploiting the unique properties of living systems makes synthetic biologists better engineers.
Opinion: Synthesizing Life
J. Craig Venter
| Oct 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Designing genomes from scratch will be the next revolution in biology.
A Quarter Century of Fueling Science
Bob Grant
| Oct 1, 2011
| 5 min read
History repeats itself, and so do trends in research funding.
Tinkering With Life
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2011
| 6 min read
A decade’s worth of engineering-infused biology
Data Deluge
Megan Scudellari
| Oct 1, 2011
| 7 min read
Large-scale data collection and analysis have fundamentally altered the process and mind-set of biological research.
Interview: Speaking of Memory
Edyta Zielinska
| Oct 1, 2011
| 4 min read
Considered a renegade by his peers, Nobel Prize-winner Eric Kandel used a simple model to probe the neural circuitry of memory.
Opinion: Miniaturizing Medicine
Chad Mirkin
| Oct 1, 2011
| 4 min read
Nanotechnology will offer doctors new ways to diagnose and treat patients, boosting efficiency and slashing costs.
Opinion: Exploring a Little-Known Planet
Edward O. Wilson
| Oct 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Cataloging the staggering richness of Earth’s species will have multiple payoffs.
Conserving Our Shared Heritage
Thomas E. Lovejoy
| Oct 1, 2011
| 5 min read
Reversing catastrophic threats to our planet’s biodiversity is not optional: our lives depend on it.
